CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors and the Emergency Management Commission continue to disagree on who has the authority to set the levy for the Emergency Management Agency budget.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors and Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Chance Kness and Commission Chairman Trevor Willis at a Board of Supervisors meeting earlier this month discussed who has levying authority for the agency's budget. The Board of Supervisors and the Emergency Management Commission board held a joint meeting Thursday, continuing to discuss the overall budget and levying authority.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp, who is also vice chairman of the Emergency Management Commission, said the Emergency Management Agency at the state level has taken the position the agency and the commission have the authority to direct the Supervisors how to levy pursuant to home rule legislation. Srp said Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf's interpretation is the county Supervisors have the authority and discretion to determine how much funding to make available with the levy.
"I have reached out to legislators, our three legislators, in this area and requested that they get active in the conversation and help us define it," Srp said. "Because to me this is not something that we need to spend or should have to spend a lot of time disagreeing about or having discussion about. It should be very cut and dry, black and white, for us to work through and remain strong partners around the table. And I think that's the conversation that Trevor and I have had was that's our goal all the way through is to keep a strong EMA, to keep a successful organization and to keep a tight participant group around the table."
Srp referenced Iowa Code 29C.17, which lays out funding options for a local emergency management fund. The options, in addition to the countywide special levy, are a per-capita allocation funded from city and county general funds or by a combination of city and county special levies, which may be apportioned among member jurisdictions, an allocation computed as each jurisdiction's relative share of the total assessed valuation within the county, a voluntary share allocation or other funding sources allowed by law.
Willis cited email threads between commission board members and the county Supervisors, stating the feedback the commission received originally caused a lot of mayors to become upset because their integrity and intentions were called into question. Willis believes the exchange started things off on the wrong foot, adding a lot could have been avoided.
Willis said he believes the commission has the authority to set the budget. He believes anything to do with public safety needs to be funded.
"If you think that this group of mayors comes to these meetings and does not have the best intent of the county at heart then I think you're all crazy," Willis said. "That's where I stand. That's where this commission stands. I think we do have the authority. We are to set the budget which should compel you to fund the budget."
Clinton County resident Joe Dierickx believes the budget authority should belong to the Board of Supervisors, stating the only elected officials he can vote for are the Supervisors. He said if he as a Clinton County resident does not like the budget the only people he can effect are the Supervisors so they are the ones that have to set the budget under the funding mechanism, Dierickx believes.
"I'm not in favor of a commission setting a tax on me as a rural resident that I don't get to vote for," Dierickx said. "That's wrong."
Eric Dau of Clinton County Communications, speaking as a citizen, said individuals are taxed the same way at the state or federal level as a Clinton County resident would if the commission had the levying authority.
"There's people from all 99 counties at the state level who are voting for taxes on your behalf that you don't get to vote for," Dau said. "There's people from all 50 states at the federal level who are voting on taxes that you don't get to vote for. So essentially you are being represented by Supervisor Srp at the county level no matter what funding mechanism that they go to as long as they keep representation from all entities that are involved."
Dierickx said he disagreed with Dau's assessment.
Kness was looking to decrease the budget by 6%. He said with county systems looking at a 3% shortfall, combined with the commission not having to cut things as much in previous budget years as other departments, led him to pursue a 6% decrease in the budget. Kness said he does not know what cuts he will need to make to make up the $3,600 in difference between the EMA and county budgets but is confident he will be able to make the necessary cuts.
"In order to come up with that cut I made many of the line items as lean as I thought as I could dare go," Kness said. "Certainly I'll have to look at what we can forego and I don't know what things I will have to cut out to make that happen. I know I can make it happen. I know it's a small enough number I can find that, but I don't know what I'm going to."
Srp said the commission has the ability to come up with funds using its own fund balance. Willis said part of the commission's budget already included using $50,000 out of the available fund balance.
