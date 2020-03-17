CLINTON — The Board of Directors of the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will comply with the latest recommendations from national and state leaders, and from the nation’s medical experts, to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Therefore, the decision has been made to close the Discovery Center children’s museum through March 31. Additionally, the 32nd annual Omelet Breakfast Fundraiser scheduled for Sunday will be postponed until a later date. Also, the center will contact every family that has planned a birthday party at the Discovery Center during this time and will work with them to find resolutions for each date.
We will continue to monitor the evolving public health situation and will keep you informed of future decisions. Please check email and Facebook for updates, and please feel free to message us with questions or comments. Thank you in advance for your understanding and support.
