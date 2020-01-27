CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will host its annual Family Valentine Party on Feb. 8.
During the week, WOW Wednesday brings groundhog watching, and Funtime Friday celebrates the arts. Each of these programs is free with regular museum admission or membership.
Annual Family Valentine Party
Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1 to 3 p.m., the Discovery Center is having its annual Family Valentine Party. This favorite event will put everyone in the mood for love. A special furry guest will be Paul the therapy dog. This big fluffy golden retriever, owned by the Deluhery family, will be ready for lots of petting and Valentine affection. Other party activities include decorating and eating sugar cookies, a Valentine card creation station, Valentine games, and festive face painting. This program is free with regular museum admission and no pre-registration is required.
WOW Wednesday: Will the Groundhog See His Shadow?
Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 2 to 6 p.m. is a WOW Wednesday at the Discovery Center, sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club. Stop by the Please-Touch-Table. At this WOW Wednesday, make your prediction if the groundhog will see his shadow with a fun craft.
Chess, juggling and logic puzzles are also a big hit every Wednesday at the Discovery Center. Miss Jean teaches beginning chess to all, from preschoolers through adult, or she will play a strategic game with an opponent to match their skill level.
WOW Wednesday is perfect for school-aged kids and their families and is a great activity for a school early out afternoon. WOW Wednesday is drop-in with no pre-registration required – it is an enrichment program with no extra class fee.
Funtime Friday: Inspire Your Heart with Art
Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. is Funtime Friday, sponsored by the Clinton Kiwanis Club and Alliant Energy Foundation. At Funtime Friday, the Discovery Center will celebrate national “Inspire Your Heart with Art” day. Discover the many ways the arts inspire your heart and create memories that last a lifetime. Children will experience music, dance, literacy, and theater as they work together to perform “Frosty the Snowman.” As always there will be a snack to go with the theme. This program is designed for preschoolers and their grown-ups, although all age children are welcome anytime.
Family Chinese New Year Celebration
Save the date for the second annual Family Chinese New Year Celebration, Saturday, Feb. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. Again this year, the Discovery Center will partner with students from Pangaea International Academy for a celebration of cultural understanding. The students will share the many ways Chinese boys and girls celebrate the new year. Activities will include watching the dynamic dragon dance, making Chinese handicrafts and learning to write your name in Chinese. Come celebrate the year of the rat as a family. This special program is free with regular museum admission and no pre-registration is required.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger, and free for members of the children's museum.
For more information on the children's museum and its many programs, contact the center at 243-3600.
