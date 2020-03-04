CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will dabble in chemistry and science experiments today and then have some exciting races with live minnows Friday.
Each of these programs is free with regular admission or museum membership. Also, the Discovery Center is preparing for the annual omelet breakfast fundraiser March 22 and tickets are now on sale.
WOW Wednesday: Pop Rocks Science
Wednesday, March 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. is a WOW Wednesday at the Discovery Center, sponsored by Clinton Lions Club. Stop by the Please-Touch-Table where Miss Sandy and friends will be doing Pop Rock Science. Come find out about this cool chemistry experiment.
Chess, juggling and logic puzzles are also a big hit every Wednesday at the Discovery Center. Miss Jean teaches beginning chess to all, from preschoolers through adults, or she will play a strategic game with an opponent to match their skill level. Additionally, she loves to juggle and can teach anyone of any age to become a successful juggler.
WOW Wednesday is perfect for school-aged kids and their families and is a great activity for a school early-out afternoon. WOW Wednesday is drop-in with no pre-registration required; it is an enrichment program with no extra class fee.
Funtime Friday: Mighty Minnows with Miss Jessica
Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. is Funtime Friday, sponsored by the Clinton Kiwanis Club and Alliant Energy Foundation. Miss Jessica is bringing in her live minnows to Funtime Friday. Your young wilderness explorer will be able to catch and hold these live minnows and then race them against their minnow friends. A read-aloud story and a snack is also always part of the fun. This popular program is designed for preschoolers and their grown-ups, although all age children are welcome anytime.
Sunday Afternoons with Miss Jean
Save time in March for Sundays with Miss Jean on March 8 and 22 at the Discovery Center. This program challenges minds of all ages and abilities. Learn to juggle, play chess and build your brain with STEM and logic puzzles. Miss Jean will be here from 2 to 5 p.m. The program is free with museum admission.
Annual Omelet Breakfast
The 32nd annual omelet breakfast fundraiser will be held at the Discovery Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22. Celebrity chefs will be serving made-to-order omelets and other delicious fare. The ticket price includes admission to the children’s museum and guests are invited to stay and play. Tickets are on sale now at the Discovery Center: $9 in advance for adults and teens, and $10 at the door; $5 for children ages 4 to 12 years; and free for children ages 3 and younger.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South. The center is open Wednesdays through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger, and free for members of the children’s museum.
For more information on the children’s museum and its many programs, contact the center at 243-3600 or email info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org.
