DES MOINES — A state panel has cleared the way for 21 Iowa transit agencies to replace a 107 vans and buses.
The Iowa Transportation Commission voted Tuesday to provide $9 million in federal funds for the replacement vehicles. In some cases, local agencies are experimenting with buses using natural gas or batteries for power.
There was a total of $423 million in federal funding available nationally in the 2019 federal fiscal year. A total of 318 projects competed for the funding, totaling $1.9 billion in requests. The DOT reported that 94 projects were funded nationwide, averaging about $4.5 million each.
Clinton is on the list to receive funding to IDOT.
