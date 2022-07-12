CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday adopted a resolution to approve a funding agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation regarding paving side road intersections as part of the U.S. 30 paving project.
The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning to resurface U.S. 30 from DeWitt to U.S. 67. The DOT has offered to include hot mix asphalt paving of six, 50-feet-long county road approaches to U.S. 30.
The Supervisors also adopted a resolution for a funding agreement with the DOT regarding paving side intersections on the Iowa 136 paving project. The DOT is planning to resurface Iowa 136 from U.S. 61 to Lost Nation and offered to include hot mix asphalt paving of five, 50-feet-long county road approaches to Iowa 136.
Under both resolutions, the DOT will receive reimbursement for the cost from Clinton County as detailed in the funding agreements.
In other business, the Supervisors:
• Authorized payroll to begin for Trenton Weaver from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office budget. Weaver will serve as a community service officer, a part-time position, at a rate of $20 per hour.
• Approved a resolution to rescind resolution 2022-189, approval of a tax suspension for Codi Farwell of Clinton. The initial resolution was approved June 27.
• Approved a resolution certifying cash on hand at the start of the Clinton County 2023 fiscal year.
Conservation
• Rock Creek – Weekend cash sales, $ 1,073.65
• Rock Creek – Registers, $367.05
• Rock Creek – Lockbox change, $228.30
Recorder/registrar
• Cash in drawer (Clinton), $200
• Cash in drawer (DeWitt), $100
Sheriff
• Petty cash, $64.20
• Gun permit/permit to purchase, $0
• Weapon/driving/accident report, $0
Sheriff/Civil Department
• Cash on hand, $100
Treasurer
• Cash in drawers, $900
• Cash in vault, $1,000
• Cash in drawers – DeWitt, $200
• Cash in vault – DeWitt, $100
All actions were approved on a 3-0 vote.
