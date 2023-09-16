Roach

DEAR DR. ROACH: In the 1950s, I

worked for a plumber covering pipes

with asbestos. In 1976, I lost my entire

lung on the left side, operated on at

Memorial Sloan Kettering in New

York. From that moment in 1976, I

never had a problem with my other

lung until about three months ago,

when I had trouble breathing on the

treadmill. I happened to see my heart

doctor at that time, and he detected

water in my lung and gave me water

pills for two weeks. Then he sent me to

a pulmonary doctor, and I had a CT

scan. They told me I had pulmonary

fibrosis.

My pulmonary doctor suggested a

teaching hospital with a pulmonary

fibrosis program, and I enrolled, only

they will not see me until November.

My doctor said a new drug called Ofev

might be helpful. Perhaps you could

help me.

P.S. I am taking amiodarone and

methotrexate for heart disease. — S.A.

ANSWER: You have at least four

possible reasons for lung disease. One

is called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis,

which is treated with Ofev (nintedanib).

This medication is effective at slowing

the progression of IPF.

However, two of your medicines,

amiodarone and methotrexate, are

both well-known for potentially causing lung disease. Moreover, asbestos

causes multiple lung problems, and

back in the 1950s, workers were not

adequately protected from asbestos

fibers.

Asbestos can cause a fibrosis in the

lung similar to IPF. Asbestos also

increases the risk for an unusual type

of cancer called mesothelioma, as well

as the common type of lung cancer. I

wonder if the surgery in 1976 was done

in concern of lung cancer, since Memorial Sloan Kettering is primarily a cancer hospital.

I am very glad you are going to a

referral center. There is some evidence

that Ofev might be beneficial for other

types of lung disease besides IPF. You

will need to see not just a pulmonary

expert, but one who has special expertise in treatment of this type of lung

fibrosis. I would defer to their expertise.

DEAR DR. ROACH: A thyroid

ultrasound showed four small nodules

on my thyroid. My blood levels are

within normal limits. My doctor said I

did not need a follow-up. What do you

think? — J.M.

ANSWER: The new Thyroid Imaging Reporting & Data System (TI�RADS) has made understanding thyroid nodules much easier for nonexperts like me. When a thyroid nodule is

found by exam, or when getting a test

for another reason, we always worry

about the possibilities of thyroid cancer or a nodule making excess thyroid

hormones.

Since your thyroid levels are OK, the

concern here is cancer. There are characteristics that make the likelihood of

cancer greater or lesser, and the radiologist reports this as the TI-RADS

score. The lowest risk categories, TR1

and TR2, have a 0.3% and 1.5% cancer

risk, respectively, so we do not recommend biopsy for these. Categories TR3

through TR7 should be biopsied. You

should find out your result.

Suspicious nodules that do not meet

criteria for biopsy should be reevaluated periodically (every six months for

worrisome ones, or up to two years for

less-worrisome ones). Very low-risk

nodules only require a follow-up in two

or three years.

