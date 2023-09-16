DEAR DR. ROACH: In the 1950s, I
worked for a plumber covering pipes
with asbestos. In 1976, I lost my entire
lung on the left side, operated on at
Memorial Sloan Kettering in New
York. From that moment in 1976, I
never had a problem with my other
lung until about three months ago,
when I had trouble breathing on the
treadmill. I happened to see my heart
doctor at that time, and he detected
water in my lung and gave me water
pills for two weeks. Then he sent me to
a pulmonary doctor, and I had a CT
scan. They told me I had pulmonary
fibrosis.
My pulmonary doctor suggested a
teaching hospital with a pulmonary
fibrosis program, and I enrolled, only
they will not see me until November.
My doctor said a new drug called Ofev
might be helpful. Perhaps you could
help me.
P.S. I am taking amiodarone and
methotrexate for heart disease. — S.A.
ANSWER: You have at least four
possible reasons for lung disease. One
is called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis,
which is treated with Ofev (nintedanib).
This medication is effective at slowing
the progression of IPF.
However, two of your medicines,
amiodarone and methotrexate, are
both well-known for potentially causing lung disease. Moreover, asbestos
causes multiple lung problems, and
back in the 1950s, workers were not
adequately protected from asbestos
fibers.
Asbestos can cause a fibrosis in the
lung similar to IPF. Asbestos also
increases the risk for an unusual type
of cancer called mesothelioma, as well
as the common type of lung cancer. I
wonder if the surgery in 1976 was done
in concern of lung cancer, since Memorial Sloan Kettering is primarily a cancer hospital.
I am very glad you are going to a
referral center. There is some evidence
that Ofev might be beneficial for other
types of lung disease besides IPF. You
will need to see not just a pulmonary
expert, but one who has special expertise in treatment of this type of lung
fibrosis. I would defer to their expertise.
DEAR DR. ROACH: A thyroid
ultrasound showed four small nodules
on my thyroid. My blood levels are
within normal limits. My doctor said I
did not need a follow-up. What do you
think? — J.M.
ANSWER: The new Thyroid Imaging Reporting & Data System (TI�RADS) has made understanding thyroid nodules much easier for nonexperts like me. When a thyroid nodule is
found by exam, or when getting a test
for another reason, we always worry
about the possibilities of thyroid cancer or a nodule making excess thyroid
hormones.
Since your thyroid levels are OK, the
concern here is cancer. There are characteristics that make the likelihood of
cancer greater or lesser, and the radiologist reports this as the TI-RADS
score. The lowest risk categories, TR1
and TR2, have a 0.3% and 1.5% cancer
risk, respectively, so we do not recommend biopsy for these. Categories TR3
through TR7 should be biopsied. You
should find out your result.
Suspicious nodules that do not meet
criteria for biopsy should be reevaluated periodically (every six months for
worrisome ones, or up to two years for
less-worrisome ones). Very low-risk
nodules only require a follow-up in two
or three years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.