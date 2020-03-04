DEAR ANNIE: It will soon be my 40th birthday, and I’m feeling a tremendous amount of anxiety with this pending milestone event. Intuitively, I understand that it is an arbitrary number. My body feels the same as it did yesterday, and nothing appears to be changing. However, emotionally, it feels like everything is changing. And I feel that when I wake up on my birthday, all will change, suddenly.
I also know that when I crossed these milestones previously, nothing was different. Yet, even as I recognize these realities, I can’t stop fretting over the aging process. I’m losing sleep worrying about it, and it occupies my thoughts constantly. This has been ongoing for a few months now.
What can I do to settle my mind? How can I become confident as I age? I need your help! – Fretting the next day
DEAR FRETTING: First, and most importantly, happy birthday! As we age, most people become anxious about adding one more year to our age rather than enjoying the day as a way to celebrate what we’ve accomplished and what’s still ahead.
No one can avoid aging, but it’s important to remember that each new year enables us to experience life in new ways and to grow. Aging gives us opportunities to spend with family and friends, to meet friends, see new places, taste new foods and on and on. Rather than looking anxiously toward the day, look excitedly toward the next experience and appreciate every little moment. The summation of these memories will create a rich and well-lived life. Also, remember that your birthday is a very special day that your parents want to celebrate. Your birth marked an extraordinary experience in their lives.
DEAR ANNIE: A common theme among your readers is the desire to spend more time with family, especially grandchildren. From my experience as a granddaughter, mother and grandmother, I have some ideas to help your readers become more visible and accessible to their families by planning carefully. The first step is to be proactive.
Almost everyone today has a cellphone. Contact your family to set up a convenient time to have short visits using FaceTime or other video apps. You will feel like you are there, and no one has to leave the house!
When you do want to visit, call ahead to select a time that does not interrupt meals and daily family schedules. If bath time is 6:30 p.m., plan your arrival to create a natural time limit without the awkwardness of choosing when to depart.
Make “dinner night” a monthly event, keeping in mind working parents’ and kids’ activities. Let the kids help choose the menu or place. Meet at a favorite restaurant or bring a home-cooked meal (Mom’s or Grandma’s special recipes) to their house. If possible, invite them to your house for a meal.
Create excitement for your grandchildren (and their parents) by dropping off a surprise dessert. Many kids enjoy baking. Invite them over occasionally to help you create those treats. Get out those old cookie cutters; many kids have never seen them. Even older children will get caught up in creating something special.
Make grandchildren want to receive mail from you! Keep in touch by sending fun little notes or cards at times other than birthdays or holidays. Dollar stores have inexpensive stationery, cards and stickers. Use colorful markers to write and decorate your notes. The post office sells fun and interesting stamps. To encourage a response, supply stationery and stamps (some pre-addressed envelopes), and ask your grandkids to send you a hand-drawn picture or note about something they are doing.
Ask for a copy of your grandchildren’s schedules and attend their activities when time permits. Most schools have websites that list daily sports schedules and other events. Check these frequently for changes.
Family time is precious. Make it happen. – Been There and Still Doing That
DEAR STILL DOING THAT: These are really thoughtful suggestions. Thank you for sending your letter.
