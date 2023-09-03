CLINTON – Information, Referral & Assistance Services (IRAS) will host a Mobile Food Pantry Sept. 7 at the IRAS location in Clinton.
“The mobile food pantries are available as an additional resource for those who are food insecure in our community,” aid Regan Michaelsen, executive director of Information, Referral & Assistance Services. “Available food resources for Clinton’s hungry declined through the pandemic. Many have to choose between paying for rent, needed medications, or putting food on the table.”
IRAS is located at 219 First Ave. in Clinton. Registration begins at 9:15 a.m. with distribution will run 10 – 11 a.m. on a first come, first serve basis. The pantry is available to all Clinton County residents. It is a drive-thru format, but can accommodate patrons on foot.
“Since the pandemic, the number of people requesting food has grown,” said Michaelsen. “Food stamps have been cut back for many, the cost of food is on the rise. In our fiscal year 2021-2022, the number of pantries served at IRAS increased by 300% from the previous year.”
IRAS is expecting the number served to be up another 70% this year.
IRAS hosts six Mobile food Pantries throughout the year with ADM, RiverBend Food Bank, and RSVP. Food donations are accepted from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
