CLINTON — One person was pronounced dead at the scene after a single-vehicle rollover accident Tuesday near 320th Avenue and Highway 30.
A statement from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says the Clinton County Communications Center received a 911 call at 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday reporting the accident. First responders arrived at the scene and located a 2008 Ford Focus in the westbound lanes of Highway 30.
Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, going onto the south shoulder of the eastbound lanes. The driver then over-corrected and entered the center median, rolled numerous times, and came to rest in the westbound lanes of traffic.
The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
