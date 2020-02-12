CLINTON — Applications for DuTrac’s Academic Scholarship Program are now available to graduating seniors who are members in good standing for at least one year with DuTrac.
Under the program, up to seven (four $500 and three $1,000) non-renewable scholarships will be awarded to qualified students who plan to attend an accredited community college, trade school, technical college or university. The scholarships are awarded based on scholastic achievement, curricular and extra-curricular activities, community involvement, and a short essay or video on the scholarship topic of why previous generations of Americans should have faith in you and your generation.
Interested high school students should contact DuTrac Community Credit Union for further information. The application and guidelines are available at www.DuTrac.org. Applications must be submitted in full by March 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.