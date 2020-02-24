Our local bald eagle trio are international superstars thanks to a spying webcam. The trio’s amorous escapades confirm that another nesting effort has begun, with the first egg laid on Feb. 14. You can remotely join the waiting room with thousands of other expectant binge-watchers spanning 70 countries.
This unique story began in 2004 when a bald eagle pair set up residence near Mississippi River Lock and Dam 13. The pair didn’t mind that hundreds of bald eagles congregate nearby in winter to dine on an all-you-can-eat sushi buffet that floats in the dam’s tailwaters. Success and tragedy have provided a historic documentary of the challenges that bald eagles endure in today’s environment.
The first three years of nesting were devastating. High winds destroyed the nest in 2004 and 2005. Eggs were laid and incubation was underway in 2006 when one mate was electrocuted after flying into a power line. The despondent partner abandoned the nest.
The next four years of nesting unveiled success with a new mate. Two eaglets fledged in 2007 and three fledged in 2008. A single eaglet fledged in 2009 but flew into a power line and was killed. The year 2010 heralded success as three eaglets fledged.
In 2011, a webcam was installed at the nest through a partnership between the Stewards of Upper Mississippi River Refuge, Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, and the Army Corps of Engineers. Catastrophic events transformed the lives of this eagle pair. The 7-year old nest sustained significant wind damage. The pair relocated the nest and laid eggs, but wind toppled the tree.
Tragedy followed the eagle pair in 2012. They returned to a former nest tree and laid two eggs. The male perched near the nest but wouldn’t incubate the eggs nor bring food to the female. She left the nest to feed, which resulted in the eggs being exposed to freezing temperatures for hours. Surprisingly, both eggs hatched. At four days old, both chicks tumbled off the edge of the shallow nest and died.
In 2013, the female ousted the dysfunctional male for a new mate; however, the old mate continued to hang around. The proud new parents fledged two eaglets while the outcast mate jealously perched nearby.
A new nest location was chosen in 2014, out of the webcam’s prying lens, and heavy vegetation prevented ground observers from determining if young were fledged. However, the pair and outcast mate were present during the entire nesting season, indicating success. Three eaglets fledged in 2015 and the outcast male continued his presence near the nest.
In 2016, the trio of eagles returned and cooperatively set up housekeeping activities. The outcast mate helped with nest building activities and both males copulated with the female. Three eaglets hatched but at two weeks of age, the webcam was damaged and success of the nest was unknown.
The year 2017 was tragic when a marauding bald eagle pair attacked and killed the female. The two dads valiantly fought off additional random attacks and raised the two chicks to earn the “Best Eagle Dads” award. In 2018, one eaglet died in the nest but a second eaglet fledged.
Two weeks before fledging in 2019, the middle sibling of three eaglets accidently (oh sure) pushed the youngest sibling out of the nest into the flooded Mississippi River backwaters. The youngster swam to a nearby log and became a survivor as the trio fed and protected it for several weeks until it was strong enough to fly back into the nest and fledge.
The trio are currently incubating two eggs. You can enjoy the live streaming webcam that provides a documentary into the lives of these magnificent birds at the website www.stewardsumrr.org.
Ed Britton is a wildlife refuge manager on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and volunteer at Bickelhaupt Arboretum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.