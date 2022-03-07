WELTON — The Eastern Iowa Hay Producers Association annual meeting and Conference is back in 2022 for its 37th year. The meeting will be March 24 at Buzzy’s bar and grill in Welton, and all hay producers in the region are invited to attend.
Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and the program begins at 10:30 a.m. This conference is sponsored by the Eastern Iowa Hay Producers Association, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and the Iowa Beef Center.
This year’s featured speakers are Dave Lubben from Monticello, discussing his experiences making and feeding baleage, and William Edwards, retired economist at Iowa State University, presenting information on the return on costs for hay shelters and storage buildings. Denise Schwab, beef specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, will discuss the increased use of annual forages for grazing, hay or baleage, and ISU extension field agronomist Virgil Schmitt will review problems encountered in recent crop years and provide an update on current issues.
Following lunch, there will be a brief annual meeting to elect officers and directors. A drawing for prizes will be held at the end of the day.
Registration for the conference is $30 and includes the noon meal and membership to Eastern Iowa Hay Producers Association, and tickets can be purchased at the door. Certified crop advisor credits will also be available.
The association provides educational workshops and field days for forage producers in Jackson, Jones, Clinton, Cedar, Scott and Muscatine counties. However, forage producers from other counties are also welcome to participate. For more information, contact Kevin Brown at brownfarm10@gmail.com or (563) 872-4475.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.