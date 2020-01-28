Central College students named to dean’s list
PELLA — More than 350 students were named to Central College dean’s list for fall 2019.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
Local students named to the dean’s list are William DeHaan of DeWitt; Kyle Dell of Clinton; Courtney Kruthoff of Fenton, Illinois; Mason Muur of Morrison, Illinois; Nathan Rahn of Chadwick, Illinois; Sarah Stephan of Fulton, lllinois; and Delaney Tegeler of Fenton.
WIU announces dean’s list
MACOMB, Ill. — A total of 1,186 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list. The total includes 92 students at the WIU-Quad Cities Campus.
Local students earning dean’s list honors are:
Clinton: William J Hicks and Sadie Lorraine Nickles.
Preston: Jessica Christine Potter.
Aurora University announces fall 2019 dean’s list
AURORA, Ill. — Aurora University congratulates the more than 1,300 undergraduate students who earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2019 semester.
Named to the list are Kyle Ottens of Milledgeville, Illinois; Noah Hogue of Morrison, Illinois; and Jacob Mohr of Sterling, Illinois.
Determan named to dean’s list at Luther College
DECORAH — Dylan Determan, of Camanche, has been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List at Luther College.
Culver-Stockton honors local students
CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College recently recognized 147 students on its honor roll for academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester.
Local students on the list are Hayley Guilinger of Thomson, Illinois and Megan Johnson of DeWitt.
