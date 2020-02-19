CLINTON — Kaela Baker of Clinton has been named to the president’s list at Iowa Lakes Community College.
The college has campuses in Algona, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Spencer and Spirit Lake.
Area students named to UW-Milwaukee dean’s list
MILWAUKEE — Emily Wallander, of Morrison, Illinois has been named to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester. She is a Letters and Science undergraduate.
Also named to the list is Sydney Arickx, a business undergraduate from Rock Falls, Illinois.
DMACC releases dean’s list
DES MOINES — Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the fall semester dean’s list. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average for that semester
Breckin Heath, of Clinton, was named to the list. His area of study is animation and rich media.
UW-Platteville announces dean’s list
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its dean’s list, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in their respective colleges in the fall 2019 semester. Local students named to the list are:
Andrew
- Danielle Till, Elementary Education.
Calamus
- Austin Rickertsen, Mechanical Engineering.
Clinton
- Nathaniel Lueders, Industrial Technology Management.
Grand Mound
- Jaelyn Diercks, Elementary Education.
- Janna Diercks, Agricultural Business.
- Jenna Diercks, Elementary Education.
Maquoketa
- Delaney Clark, Reclamation, Environment and Conservation.
- Logan Connolly, Software Engineering.
- Peter Perez-Weirup, Elementary Education.
Miles
- Eli Schulz, Agricultural Education.
Monmouth
- Brett Schoenherr, Animal Science.
Mount Carroll, Illinois
- Emily Suiter, Elementary Education.
Preston
- Grace Trenkamp, Biology.
Rock Falls, Illinois
- Grace Stahr, Music.
Savanna, Illinois
- Shelby Skiles, Elementary Education.
Shannon, Illinois
- Katrya Lessman, Elementary Education.
- Lauren Swanson, Health and Human Performance.
Sterling, Illinois
- Kyle Yde, Mechanical Engineering.
