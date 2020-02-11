blue logo

Jacobs earns academic honor

ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine College has recognized students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Caitlyn Jacobs of Clinton was recently named to the president’s list for the fall semester.

Fall 2019 University of Dubuque dean’s list

DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the Fall Semester 2019 academic dean’s list.

Local students named to the list are:

Bellevue

Jerid Beschen

Nathan Brinker

William Clancy

Keily Davis

Mark Eganhouse

Amanda Holm

Nyla Kahl

Colby Medinger

Kailey Miller

Ty Parker

Makinlee Roeder

Taylor Sieverding

Kylee Unke

Elizabeth Weber

Bryant

Jenna Lauritzen

Camanche

Drew Sowle

Clinton

Katelyn Howe

Lauren Pedersen

Khloe Seiders

Dawson Tubbs

Delmar

Nathanial Ferguson

DeWitt

Emily McAleer

Emily Swanson

Erie, Illinois

Joshua Hammer

Fulton, Illinois

MiKayla Medendorp

La Motte

Armenda Bortscheller

Bethany Manders

Lost Nation

Allison Cunningham

Callie Feuss

Autumn Sedgwick

Maquoketa

Megan Collister

Aziz Eshtrefi

Adrianna Fier

Allison Furne

Miles

Grace Witt

Milledgeville, Illinois

Kira Finifrock

Preston

Hunter Jensen

Kelsey Yaddof

Savanna, Illinois

Hailey Barsema

Caleb Stines

McKenna Sullivan

Riley Sullivan

St. Donatus

Sarah Millman

Sterling, Illinois

Sidney Lippens

Wheatland

Hannah Hamann

Drake releases dean’s, president’s lists

DES MOINES — The following local students have been named to the dean’s and president’s lists at Drake University.

Bellevue

Robert Schroeder, president’s list

Clinton

Connor Petersen, president’s list

Maquoketa

Nathan Specht, dean’s list

Sterling, Illinois

Terissa Brininger, dean’s list

Maddison Grell, dean’s list

Ellen Reter, president’s list

Kinsey Zacharski, dean’s list

Missouri S&T announces honor list

ROLLA, Mo. — Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2019 semester.

Ashley Davis, of Erie, Illinois, a junior majoring in engineering, was named to the list.

