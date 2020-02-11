Jacobs earns academic honor
ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine College has recognized students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Caitlyn Jacobs of Clinton was recently named to the president’s list for the fall semester.
Fall 2019 University of Dubuque dean’s list
DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the Fall Semester 2019 academic dean’s list.
Local students named to the list are:
Bellevue
Jerid Beschen
Nathan Brinker
William Clancy
Keily Davis
Mark Eganhouse
Amanda Holm
Nyla Kahl
Colby Medinger
Kailey Miller
Ty Parker
Makinlee Roeder
Taylor Sieverding
Kylee Unke
Elizabeth Weber
Bryant
Jenna Lauritzen
Camanche
Drew Sowle
Clinton
Katelyn Howe
Lauren Pedersen
Khloe Seiders
Dawson Tubbs
Delmar
Nathanial Ferguson
DeWitt
Emily McAleer
Emily Swanson
Erie, Illinois
Joshua Hammer
Fulton, Illinois
MiKayla Medendorp
La Motte
Armenda Bortscheller
Bethany Manders
Lost Nation
Allison Cunningham
Callie Feuss
Autumn Sedgwick
Maquoketa
Megan Collister
Aziz Eshtrefi
Adrianna Fier
Allison Furne
Miles
Grace Witt
Milledgeville, Illinois
Kira Finifrock
Preston
Hunter Jensen
Kelsey Yaddof
Savanna, Illinois
Hailey Barsema
Caleb Stines
McKenna Sullivan
Riley Sullivan
St. Donatus
Sarah Millman
Sterling, Illinois
Sidney Lippens
Wheatland
Hannah Hamann
Drake releases dean’s, president’s lists
DES MOINES — The following local students have been named to the dean’s and president’s lists at Drake University.
Bellevue
Robert Schroeder, president’s list
Clinton
Connor Petersen, president’s list
Maquoketa
Nathan Specht, dean’s list
Sterling, Illinois
Terissa Brininger, dean’s list
Maddison Grell, dean’s list
Ellen Reter, president’s list
Kinsey Zacharski, dean’s list
Missouri S&T announces honor list
ROLLA, Mo. — Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2019 semester.
Ashley Davis, of Erie, Illinois, a junior majoring in engineering, was named to the list.
