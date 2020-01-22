DeKALB, Ill. — Northern Illinois University has announced its fall 2019 dean’s list.
To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Local students named to the list include:
Clinton
Cassandra VanZuiden, Nursing, Iowa Connections Academy.
Fulton, Illinois
McKenzie Kettler, Accountancy, Fulton High School.
Lanark, Illinois
Farrah Stubbe, Marketing – B.S., Eastland High District 308.
Morrison, Illinois
Kelsey Becker, Political Sci-Public Law-B.A., Morrison Community High School.
Jordan Schmidt, Art Studio-Design & Media Arts, Morrison Community High School.
Sarah Screnock, Communicative Disorders, Morrison Community High School.
Mount Carroll, Illinois
Cana Hunter, Music – Composition and Music – Performance, Home School.
Prophetstown, Illinois
Jarod Smith, Operations and Info Management, Prophetstown High School.
Rock Falls, Illinois
Francisco Arellano-Aguilera, Kinesiology, Rock Falls Township High School.
Saire Johnson, Physical Education, Rock Falls Township High School.
Lucas Newburgh, Physical Education, Rock Falls Township High School.
Sterling, Illinois
Santana Estrada, Early Childhood Education, Sterling High School.
Julia Hoffman, Chemistry – B.S., Sterling High School.
Tyler Reyes, Electrical Engineering Tech – B.S., Newman Central Catholic High School.
Breann Rosengren, SPED-LBSI with PEL, Newman Central Catholic High School.
Shawn Rosengren, Accountancy, Newman Central Catholic High School.
Caleb Sedig, Enterprise Software, Sterling High School.
Jenna Truesdell, Biological Sciences – B.S., Sterling High School.
Kirstin Wetzell, Rehabilitation & Disability Services, Sterling High School.
NIU December 2019 graduation list
DeKALB, Ill. — Over 1,300 students earned their degrees from Northern Illinois University in December. Included among the graduates are:
Deer Grove, Illinois
Alexander Wold, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science – Computational Software and Bachelor of Science, Statistics.
Lanark, Illinois
JorjAnn Fink, Master of Arts, English.
Farrah Stubbe, Bachelor of Science, Marketing.
Morrison, Illinois
Waylon Meurs, Bachelor of Science, Technology – Applied Manufacturing Technology.
Anthony Tenboer, Bachelor of Science in Educ, SPED-Learning Behavior Specialist I with PEL.
Thomas Wierenga, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology.
Rock Falls, Illinois
Nathanial Cater, Bachelor of Arts, History.
Elizabeth Dalke, Bachelor of Science, Human Development & Family Sciences: Family & Individual Development.
Dillon Larson, Bachelor of Science, Operations & Information Management.
Nicole Tupper, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education: Bilingual/ESL.
Sterling, Illinois
Anh Dang, Bachelor of Science, Hospitality and Tourism Management.
Angela Lobdell, Bachelor of Science in Educ, SPED-Learning Behavior Specialist I with PEL.
Bryson Reyes, Bachelor of Science, Economics.
Tyler Reyes, Bachelor of Science, Technology-Electrical Engineering Technology.
Shawn Rosengren, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy.
Jamie Waters, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
Tampico, Illinois
Mikaela Kovarik, Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering.
Zachery Nielsen, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
Howell Named to Iowa Wesleyan University dean’s list
MOUNT PLEASANT — Brandon Howell, of Erie, Illinois was named to the Iowa Wesleyan University Fall 2019 dean’s list. Howell is majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting.
Howell was among more than 200 students named to the Fall 2019 dean’s list.
Steel named to president’s list at Culver-Stockton
CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College recently recognized 150 students on its president’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester. Calisa Steel of Erie, Illinois was named to the list.
Swanton earns president’s list honor
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Collin Swanton, of Goose Lake, was named to the president’s list at Illinois Central College for the Fall 2019 semester. The academic honor is presented to students who earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Illinois Central College is a two-year community college with campuses in East Peoria, Peoria, and Pekin, Illinois.
Wall graduates from Wartburg College
WAVERLY — Wartburg College awarded diplomas to 33 graduates at its winter commencement ceremony.
Nicholas Wall, of Miles, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physical Education. Wall is the son of Jon B. and Kristi M. Wall.
Trinity Christian College announces fall 2019 dean’s list
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, has released the college’s dean’s list for Fall 2019.
Katelyn Vos of Morrison, IL has been named to the list.
Morningside announces December 2019 graduates
SIOUX CITY — Fifty-five Morningside College students graduated with bachelor’s degrees and 23 graduated with Master of Arts in Teaching degrees in December 2019.
Trista Gregory of Clinton and Jennifer Bormann of Miles earned Master of Arts in Teaching degrees.
