PELLA — Taryn Sikkema, of DeWitt, is one of 21 Central College students participating in the production of Kander and Ebb's musical "Cabaret." Sikkema is a member of the ensemble.
St. Ambrose University students on fall dean’s list
DAVENPORT — The following full-time students, who achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, have been named to the St. Ambrose University Dean’s List for the fall term.
ILLINOIS
Albany: Alissa DeShane
Chadwick: Gabrielle Sheddan
Elizabeth: Hannah Schnitzler
Erie: Katlyn Weber
Fulton: Jeffery Banker, Cole McClary, Jenna Schrader, Seth Sikkema, Nicole Vanderploeg, Lindsey Wiebenga, Hillary Winkel
Lyndon: Hannah McKinney
Morrison: Kassidee Church, Aaron Deter, Steven Kramoski
Prophetstown: MacKenzie Clary, Corrin Reiley
IOWA
Lost Nation: Morgan Barfield
Maquoketa: Joshua Breeden, Shelley Lamar, Cassandra Ruppert
Preston: Justin Webster
