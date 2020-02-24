PELLA — Taryn Sikkema, of DeWitt, is one of 21 Central College students participating in the production of Kander and Ebb's musical "Cabaret." Sikkema is a member of the ensemble.

St. Ambrose University students on fall dean’s list

DAVENPORT — The following full-time students, who achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, have been named to the St. Ambrose University Dean’s List for the fall term.

ILLINOIS

Albany: Alissa DeShane

Chadwick: Gabrielle Sheddan

Elizabeth: Hannah Schnitzler

Erie: Katlyn Weber

Fulton: Jeffery Banker, Cole McClary, Jenna Schrader, Seth Sikkema, Nicole Vanderploeg, Lindsey Wiebenga, Hillary Winkel

Lyndon: Hannah McKinney

Morrison: Kassidee Church, Aaron Deter, Steven Kramoski

Prophetstown: MacKenzie Clary, Corrin Reiley

IOWA

Lost Nation: Morgan Barfield

Maquoketa: Joshua Breeden, Shelley Lamar, Cassandra Ruppert

Preston: Justin Webster

