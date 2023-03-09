CLINTON - An autism treatment center linked to more than 30 others throughout the Midwest soon will move into the Lyons Business and Technology Park in Clinton.
Lighthouse Autism Center will be moving into the building that formerly housed Ashford University offices at 1310 19th Ave. North. Grow Clinton President and CEO Andy Sokolovich made the announcement Wednesday at the site during an event attended by Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion and city councilmembers.
"We're very excited today to welcome a new tenant to our Lyons Business and Technology Park," Sokolovich said. "Thank you so much for choosing Clinton, Iowa."
He mentioned Mike Frye, who invested in the 2007 construction of two spec buildings in the tech park that now host Bridgeview and soon will house Lighthouse Autism Center.
"Any time we have new investment in our community, it's exciting," Maddasion said. "I think this is going to kind of fulfill a need for families in our community that we're not doing there."
"We're excited to see all those great things that you will do for those families in Clinton and around the area," Maddasion said.
Lighthouse will occupy about 40% of the building, which had housed Ashford offices for 13 years, Frye said.
Upon opening the center, it will become one of more than 30 Lighthouse Autism Center locations. Headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, Lighthouse has locations in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Illinois.
Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, parents of a child with autism, and grew into a center-based provider of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children on the autism spectrum, and speech therapy services to children with autism ages 2-18, an approach known as Lighthouse Fusion Therapy.
The Clinton center will serve 30 children and create 40 jobs, said Kim Ray, Lighthouse Autism Center family outreach coordinator. She said the center is expected to open late this summer.
"We are beyond excited. Clinton will be our second facility that we open in Iowa this year," Ray said.
