CLINTON — Miss Clinton County Outstanding Teen Juliana Clark is again holding a coin drive throughout the Clinton School District to address the issue of food insecurity in the community.
“I loved seeing all the schools in our district come together and make a difference in our community,” says Clark, a Clinton High School junior. “I am very hopeful that we’ll top last year’s numbers.”
She first introduced the drive to school district staff and students last year as Miss Eastern Iowa’s Outstanding Teen, a role that, like her current title, includes a social impact initiative, resulting in “Be the Change: Packing our Pantries” and a $6,162.49 donation given in April to Information Referral & Assistance Services Director Regan Michaelsen.
Elementary staff and students of the district collectively raised $3,795.38 of the total and Clinton Middle School clubs contributed over $1,200.
IRAS will again be the recipient of the drive’s collection. A social services organization located at 219 First Ave. that administers a local food program called Pantries United, IRAS is the perfect place to donate the money the coin drive will raise, Clark says.
The Pantries United program is composed of one food pantry on site and another at Gateway Area Community Center at 1850 S. Bluff Blvd. It also serves the Backpack Buddy Program as well as mobile food pantries to provide non-perishable food items to over 6,500 individuals on a yearly basis.
In the high school and elementary schools, this year’s drive began Jan. 30 and ended Feb. 3. The middle school, however, will participate from March 6 through 10 after they take a little more time to plan how they, like the elementary and high schools, will host the drive in a way that’s unique to their students and age groups.
Donation jars were placed at two basketball games this week, while the elementary schools, she says, are participating in a way similar to how they did last year. On Monday, they gave their pennies to the drive. On Tuesday, their nickles. Dimes on Wednesday, quarters on Thursday and bills on Friday rounded out the week.
The Miss Iowa organization is focused on empowering women through leadership and service. It advocates confidence in women, taking a stand in your community and making a difference. Clark is preparing to compete next for the title of Miss Iowa’s Teen in June, after which she says she thinks she will run the coin drive again next year as a senior at Clinton High School, but she hopes it will continue after her graduation.
“The District has kind of taken this and made it their own,” she says, “which was my hope from the beginning that I could jump start this but then this would be something that could be happening for years to come.”
Food insecurity is defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as the lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life. According to Feeding America, the population of children younger than 18 years in Clinton County considered to be food insecure is currently 1,890. The issue is closely associated with numerous adverse social and health outcomes and has increasingly become considered a critical public health issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.