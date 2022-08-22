CEDAR RAPIDS – Coe College is recognizing its highest performing students as members of the Dean’s List. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the term and rank in the top 10% of the student body.

Local students who earned a spot on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List are Olivia Calvin of Clinton, Bree Mangelsen of Charlotte, and Brianna Williams of Calamus.

Loras College announces 2021-2022 graduates

DUBUQUE – Loras College has announced the names of students who earned a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree in 2021-2022.

Bellevue: Annika Frank, Bachelor of Arts, Public Relations; Paige Lampe, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; and Jacob Till, Bachelor of Arts, Music Education and Secondary Education.

Thomson, Illinois: Justin D Appel, Bachelor of Arts, History and Secondary Education.

