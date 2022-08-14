Local students named to NIU spring 2022 Dean's List
DeKALB, Ill. - Northern Illinois University has announced its spring 2022 Dean's List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Erie, Illinois
Kylie Chenoweth, College of Business Dean's List.
Fulton, Illinois
McKenzie Kettler, College of Business Dean's List.
Michael Morrison, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's List.
Matthew Outzen, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's List.
Lyndon, Illinois
Zailey Greeno, College of Health & Human Sciences Dean's List.
Morrison, Illinois
Anna Lindstrom, College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean's List.
Sarah Screnock, College of Health & Human Sciences Dean's List.
Quinn Sedig, College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean's List.
Kate Vos, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's List.
Monmouth College Dean's List released
MONMOUTH, Ill. - Monmouth College has announced its Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester. To make the Dean's List, students need to have taken at least 3.0 academic credits and attained a grade-point average for those courses of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.
Samantha Hartman of Chadwick, Illinois.
Eathan Long of Fulton, Illinois.
Kyler Pessman of Fulton, Illinois.
Kaleb Plattenberger of Mount Carroll, Illinois.
Kody Plattenberger of Mount Carroll, Illinois.
Schwenker receives scholarship
ESTHERVILLE - The Iowa Lakes Community College Foundation has awarded scholarships to nearly 350 students to help pay for college. Scholarships awarded by the Iowa Lakes Foundation are funded by Iowa Lakes alumni, community members, and businesses to provide students with the chance to overcome financial obstacles as they pursue a quality education at Iowa Lakes Community College and beyond.
Wyatt Schwenker, of Maquoketa, has been awarded the Raymond Hasbrook Memorial Scholarship.
Kitteringham earns degree
OMAHA - Creighton University held its undergraduate commencement ceremony May 14 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Emma Kitteringham,of Clinton, earned a bachelor of arts degree, graduating summa cum laude.
