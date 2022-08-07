Suarez named to President's List
TOPEKA, Kansas - Rebecca Suarez, if Morrison, Illinois, has been named to Washburn University's President's List for the spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade-point average of 4.0.
Medenblik named to Dean's list at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -Jean Medenblik, of Savanna, Illl., has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2022 semester. Medeblilk is a Letters & Science undergraduate.
Area students graduate from Clarke University
DUBUQUE - Several local students have graduated from Clarke University in Dubuque.
Bellevue
Emma Kelchen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude
Rebecca Schroeder, Bachelor of Arts, Secondary Education and Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude Scholars Program
Charlotte
Kaile Hoffmann, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Nursing
La Motte
Jenna Gremmel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude
Parker Lippstock, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Cum Laude
Morrison, Illinois
Lauren Vos, Bachelor of Arts, Biology, Magna Cum Laude
Preston
Anne Nolting, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy
ECC announces spring graduates
IOWA FALLS - Sixty-three students have completed all requirements of their respective degree programs as of the end of the Spring 2022 semester and are now graduates of Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls. Sydney Clark, of Maquoketa, earned an associate of arts degree in liberal arts.
Local students graduate from Marquette University
MILWAUKEE - The following students graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Maquoketa: Joey Lyon, Master of Science in Computational Mathematical and Statistical Sciences
Prophetstown, Illinois: Dena Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences
Clarke announces Spring 2022 Dean's List
DUBUQUE - Emma R. Kelchen, of Bellevue, was named to the Dean’s List at Clarke University for the Spring 2022 semester.
UW Oshkosh Spring 2022 Dean's List, Honor Roll released
OSHKOSH, Wis. - University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have released the names of students who qualified for the Dean's List and Honor Roll in spring 2022 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh). Gabrielle Snyder, of Lanark, Illinois, was named to the Dean's List.
NIU Spring 2022 Graduation List
DeKALB, Ill. - Over 2,200 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in May. Included among the graduates were the following local students:
Albany, Illinois
Dylan Binion-Blumhoff, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Fulton, Illinois
Michael Morrison, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences
Matthew Outzen, Bachelor of Science, Economics
Morrison, Illinois
Ally Noble, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration
Rock Falls, Illinois
Jordan Clevenger, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education with Preschool Special Education Approval
Emily Marcum, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education with Preschool Special Education Approval
Gracie Rabuck, Bachelor of Music, Music - Education
Alexandra Romo, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Jessica Wind, Master of Science in Education, Special Education - Learning Behavior Specialist
Sterling, Illinois
Chloe Buyers, Bachelor of Science, Public Health-Health Promotion
Ian Casten, Bachelor of Arts, Communication - Media Studies
Ellyn Horn, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences: Degree Completion
Paul Marruffo, Bachelor of Arts, Journalism
Joshua Richter, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry-Biochemistry
Shelly Saathoff, Bachelor of Science, Marketing
Cael Sanders, Bachelor of Science, Finance
