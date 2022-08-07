Education digest logo

Suarez named to President's List

TOPEKA, Kansas - Rebecca Suarez, if Morrison, Illinois, has been named to Washburn University's President's List for the spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade-point average of 4.0.

Medenblik named to Dean's list at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -Jean Medenblik, of Savanna, Illl., has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2022 semester. Medeblilk is a Letters & Science undergraduate.

Area students graduate from Clarke University

DUBUQUE - Several local students have graduated from Clarke University in Dubuque.

Bellevue

Emma Kelchen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude

Rebecca Schroeder, Bachelor of Arts, Secondary Education and Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude Scholars Program

Charlotte

Kaile Hoffmann, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Nursing

La Motte

Jenna Gremmel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude

Parker Lippstock, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Cum Laude

Morrison, Illinois

Lauren Vos, Bachelor of Arts, Biology, Magna Cum Laude

Preston

Anne Nolting, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy

ECC announces spring graduates

IOWA FALLS - Sixty-three students have completed all requirements of their respective degree programs as of the end of the Spring 2022 semester and are now graduates of Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls. Sydney Clark, of Maquoketa, earned an associate of arts degree in liberal arts.

Local students graduate from Marquette University

MILWAUKEE - The following students graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Maquoketa: Joey Lyon, Master of Science in Computational Mathematical and Statistical Sciences

Prophetstown, Illinois: Dena Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences

Clarke announces Spring 2022 Dean's List

DUBUQUE - Emma R. Kelchen, of Bellevue, was named to the Dean’s List at Clarke University for the Spring 2022 semester. 

UW Oshkosh Spring 2022 Dean's List, Honor Roll released

OSHKOSH, Wis. - University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have released the names of students who qualified for the Dean's List and Honor Roll in spring 2022 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh). Gabrielle Snyder, of Lanark, Illinois, was named to the Dean's List.

NIU Spring 2022 Graduation List

DeKALB, Ill. - Over 2,200 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in May. Included among the graduates were the following local students:

Albany, Illinois

Dylan Binion-Blumhoff, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Fulton, Illinois

Michael Morrison, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences

Matthew Outzen, Bachelor of Science, Economics

Morrison, Illinois

Ally Noble, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration

Rock Falls, Illinois

Jordan Clevenger, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education with Preschool Special Education Approval

Emily Marcum, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education with Preschool Special Education Approval

Gracie Rabuck, Bachelor of Music, Music - Education

Alexandra Romo, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Jessica Wind, Master of Science in Education, Special Education - Learning Behavior Specialist

Sterling, Illinois

Chloe Buyers, Bachelor of Science, Public Health-Health Promotion

Ian Casten, Bachelor of Arts, Communication - Media Studies

Ellyn Horn, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences: Degree Completion

Paul Marruffo, Bachelor of Arts, Journalism

Joshua Richter, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry-Biochemistry

Shelly Saathoff, Bachelor of Science, Marketing

Cael Sanders, Bachelor of Science, Finance

