AMES - Emma Sailor, from Clinton County, was awarded the Trans Ova Genetics 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation.
Ninety-five Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at over $124,000 were awarded as a part of the Foundation’s scholarship recognition ceremony. Over 454 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 50 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
She will attend Iowa State University to study Animal Science.
“4-H gave me the ability to understand hard work, which I will continue to work hard in my future career,” says Sailor.
The Trans Ova Genetics 4-H Scholarship, sponsored by Trans Ova Genetics of Sioux Center, is for an undergraduate attending any public or private college or university in fall 2022.
Other qualifications for the scholarship include a 3.0 grade-point average or higher, demonstration of leadership in extracurricular activities, and future career aspirations to enter the livestock reproduction or genetic biotechnology fields.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.