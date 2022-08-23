AMES - Emma Sailor, from Clinton County, was awarded the Trans Ova Genetics 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation.

Ninety-five Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at over $124,000 were awarded as a part of the Foundation’s scholarship recognition ceremony. Over 454 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 50 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.

She will attend Iowa State University to study Animal Science.

“4-H gave me the ability to understand hard work, which I will continue to work hard in my future career,” says Sailor.

The Trans Ova Genetics 4-H Scholarship, sponsored by Trans Ova Genetics of Sioux Center, is for an undergraduate attending any public or private college or university in fall 2022.

Other qualifications for the scholarship include a 3.0 grade-point average or higher, demonstration of leadership in extracurricular activities, and future career aspirations to enter the livestock reproduction or genetic biotechnology fields.

