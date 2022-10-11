A tour of the new Clinton High School prior to Monday’s School Board meeting showed construction continues to move forward.
Since the last tour on Aug. 8, the sidewalk along the front of the school’s exterior has been added, as well as concrete bases inside on which lockers will be placed.
Questions surfaced, however, about cracks in the concrete running across the doorways at the landings of the east stairwell on each floor. A representative of Tricon Construction explained that weather conditions can cause a structure of this size to expand up to an inch. The cracks will be tended to and covered with carpeting as construction progresses.
Certain areas where plywood currently takes the place of where windows will be installed were explained as well. A few panes of glass had broken or their sizes mismeasured. Tricon Construction workers are putting in 12-hour days throughout the week and eight-hour Saturdays to reach the school’s completion as far ahead of winter weather as possible.
At the meeting following the tour, the October recipient of Gold Key Recognition was Plant Services’ Charles Schantag, who stayed to watch as the students of Clinton High School’s Building Operator program, Makki Willett, Austin Carnes, Nicholas Ball, Joseph Ebensberger, and Clayton Nylin, presented to the board a review of what they did last year and what’s ahead for them in the current year.
The Building Operator program was developed by the Energy Association of Iowa Schools in 2012. Only seven high schools in the state currently offer the program to a total of less than 20 students, but five of them are CHS students who signed up last year during their junior year.
The two-year program, funded by a grant the school received, teaches the students skills like how to run HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems, and how to perform other building maintenance. It consists of three days of on-site experience and two days of classroom instruction during the week. Each of these days has the students beginning the day at 7:55 a.m., but by the time they graduate, they’ll have earned 12 college credits as well as national Building Operator Certifications and OSHA 10-Hour Certifications.
“We have learned how to work with what we have and are more aware of our surroundings,” Carnes said. “We have a better understanding on how building and mechanical systems operate.”
When asked by Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy what has surprised them the most in the program, Ebensberger responded with the ability to recognize different sounds that indicate possible issues that should be checked out.
Through the program, the students have had opportunities to visit LyondellBasell and the State Capital building in Des Moines to assist them in learning skills they’ll find valuable for the rest of their lives.
Carnes is planning to become an HVAC technician for the U.S. Marine Corp. Another of the BOP students wants to be a welder, and the others have all decided that they’ll strive for similar professional positions.
“You guys have two assignments from me,” DeLacy said. “First of all, you’re going to all successfully complete this.”
Second, DeLacy encouraged them to start talking to other students about the program, those mechanically inclined and who like to work with their hands, who will be juniors next year and have the opportunity to sign up.
He also commented on how he noticed the students’ maturity had greatly developed since the beginning of the program.
“I see a lot more confidence out of each one of you,” he said.
Although a grant has not yet been secured for the next group of BOP students, the school still plans to continue the program.
Clinton School District staff changes were approved at the meeting. These included the hiring of Victoria Dann as CMS head drama director, Andrew Weber as CMS assistant drama director, Bari Holden as transportation director, Michael Gazo as CHS assistant girls basketball coach, and Alyssa Kenney as CMS LEO Club adviser. Christopher Lane has been terminated as transportation bus mechanic.
The next scheduled meeting is the Committee of the Whole at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Clinton Administration Center, followed by a regular board meeting Nov. 14, also at 5:30 p.m. at the Clinton Administration Center.
