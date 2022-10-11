MOLINE, Ill. – Junior Achievement of the Heartland is partnering with Grow Clinton to provide JA learning experiences to K-12th grade students.
Thanks to this $7,500 donation from Grow Clinton, JA curriculum will impact almost 1,200 students in the Camanche, Clinton, and Fulton, Illinois communities during the 2022-2023 school year. These programs are centered on financial literacy and help students gain a strong foundation for healthy money management skills.
“Junior Achievement’s proven method of inspiring youth and preparing them for success fits hand-in-hand with the mission of Grow Clinton,” said Andy Sokolovich, president and CEO of Grow Clinton. “We are excited to partner with JA of the Heartland to impact our young people’s view on the importance of critical life skills. There has never been a more important time to develop our future workforce. Thank you to JA for their passion and dedication to positively impacting the lives of our most vital asset.”
Junior Achievement’s unique delivery system provides the training, materials, and support necessary to bolster the chances for student success. Students who participate in Junior Achievement learning experiences demonstrate a significant understanding of economics and business concepts.
Locally, Junior Achievement of the Heartland serves 23 counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Visit jaheartland.org for more information.
