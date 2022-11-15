Applications are now open for Keep Iowa Beautiful’s scholarship program. Keep Iowa Beautiful will award three $1,000 scholarships to Iowa high school seniors in 2023 who plan to enroll in an Iowa college or university.
The scholarships are in honor of three pioneers in Keep Iowa Beautiful’s 22-year history:
• Bob Byers, educator. Through his leadership, KIB’s Litter-Free School Campus program was started in northwestern Iowa. His dedication to young people and environmental concerns was a driving force encouraging young people to help improve their community.
• William Fultz, Keep Iowa Beautiful founding board member and artist. He started an advertising agency that became the largest agricultural advertising agency in the world.
• Gerald Schnepf, Keep Iowa Beautiful founding executive director. Schnepf’s career spanned 50 years of making Iowa a better place to live, work and raise a family.
The Byers scholarship is supporting high school students who plan to enroll and study environmental science, community development, landscape architecture or architecture (historical emphasis) or community planning and sustainability.
The Fultz scholarship will be awarded to a senior planning on studying communications, public relations and/or marketing.
The Schnepf scholarship will be awarded to a senior who has a record of community service and a desire to continue to support and contribute to the enhancement of the place they live and work. College programs could include community and regional planning and volunteer management.
“Keep Iowa Beautiful strives to foster positive values in younger generations, instilling the importance of caring for your community. Throughout our programming, especially through Hometown Pride, we encourage respect for home, neighborhood, community and state,” said Andy Frantz, Keep Iowa Beautiful executive director. “Awarding scholarships to youth who intend to continue caring for their Iowan communities during their collegiate lives helps us foster this passion while giving back to those who call this state home.”
Since the founding of the scholarship program, Keep Iowa Beautiful has awarded $54,000 to 64 students. Applications are due Feb. 10, with notification in March.
For more information or to apply online go to:
https://keepiowabeautiful.org/grants-awards/scholarship/
