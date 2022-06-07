MAQUOKETA — Innovate 120; a co-working hub and innovation center based in the former US Bank building in downtown Maquoketa, has announced its 2022 Summer UX Design Internships.
The class will consist of 12 high school students from school districts including Bellevue, Bellevue Marquette, Easton Valley and Maquoketa in addition to two students from Pleasant Valley. Sessions start in the historic bank location on June 20 and run through July 28.
Innovate Founder and Executive Director Robert Abbott designed the course specifically to engage students and act as a catalyst where these young people can imagine and build different careers than what they may have imagined. Area school districts benefit from the expertise and programming opportunities that may augment their current efforts.
During the course, students learn the foundation of user-centered design principles and will apply what they learn to one of four projects for Fortune 500 clients. They will have the opportunity to understand the challenges, develop strategies, create design proposals, and develop professional presentations to deliver to those senior-level clients.
The UX Design Internship kicked off its inaugural session in 2021 and is funded by the Governors Future Ready Iowa grant program.
After completion of this year’s session, the building interior will begin an extensive remodeling process, including a state-of-the-art telecommunications center, and co-working, meeting and classroom space.
The mission of Innovate 120 will be to provide small, early stage and start-up companies with facilities and support they would not, or could not, invest in themselves. A key objective of Innovate 120 is to create an ecosystem that attracts these individuals, supports the growth of these types of businesses and the establishment of sustainable relationships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.