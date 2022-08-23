PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to more than 800 students from its three campuses for the spring of 2022.
Local students include:
Camanche: Hampton Grim, Civil Engineering, UW-Platteville
Chadwick, Illinois: Sydney Guentner, Chemistry, UW-Platteville
Deer Grove, Illinois: Logan Henrekin, Soil & Crop Science, UW-Platteville
Grand Mound: Jenna Diercks, Elementary Education, UW-Platteville
Lyndon, Illinois: Brady Nance, Construction Management, UW-Platteville
Milledgeville, Illinois: Alexandra Schmidt, Agricultural Business, UW-Platteville
Rock Falls, Illinois: Austin Jones, Industrial Engineering, UW-Platteville
Savanna, Illinois: Cheyanne Hoffman, Civil Engineering, UW-Platteville
Shannon, Illinois: Benjamin Woessner, Agricultural Business, UW-Platteville
Sterling, Illinois: Keegan Oltmans, Industrial Technology Management, UW-Platteville
