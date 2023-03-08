CLINTON – The Clinton School Board on Monday awarded contracts to the businesses that will be starting work on Whittier Elementary School’s playground at 1310 Second Ave South.
The project originally expected to be completed prior to the start of the current school year was prohibited from moving forward due to delays in obtaining new playground equipment. Plant Services Director Paul Dotterweich, however, confirmed the equipment is now in their possession and that concrete work, awarded to Clinton Engineering in the amount of $110,750, could begin as early as May 1.
Existing pieces of playground equipment that are red and black in color, Whittier Elementary School Principal Brian Kenney said Wednesday, are only a few years old and will remain after completion of the project. Equipment green and tan in color that is over 20 years old, though, will be replaced.
The wood chips where the equipment will sit will be replaced with a rubber surface. At a cost of $134,317, Innovative Sport Surfacing, a playground equipment supplier out of Mentor, Ohio, will complete the installation of the surface.
In other matters, Clinton School District Chief Financial Officer Cindy McAleer led the board in a 2023/2024 budget workshop.
“When we went to the voters for the new high school with our general obligation bond, we said we would not raise our rate by 16.822 [percent],” McAleer said in review of the District’s overall tax rate history.
The 16.50% rate prior to voter approval of the bond in March 2020, equating to $2.70 per $100,000 in assessed property value, raised the tax rate to approximately 16.75 percent during the first year that the bond went into effect in 2021, and it has since declined.
“Most school districts see a valuation increase of two to four percent [growth] per year. Ours in the last six years has been four percent total in six years,” McAleer said. “That’s pretty impressive to look at what we’ve been able to do with our tax rate.”
The Clinton School District may differ from other districts as well in that a bill addressing discipline in schools that passed through the legislative Funnel Week this last week does not affect Clinton’s School District, Superintendent Gary DeLacy said following McAleer’s presentation.
HSB 206, among other proposed regulations, requires school districts, nonpublic schools, and AEAs to provide a copy of Iowa Code 280, which allows teachers to put hands on students to defend themselves or other students from injury, to teachers when initially hired and annually with contract renewal. It requires teachers who witness a student injury to call the parents by phone within 24 hours, and allows a teacher to remove a disruptive student from a classroom under supervision of an SRO or administrator.
“I’ve been talking to a lot of people,” DeLacy said. “I think this legislative session they’ve done a great job creating a problem that doesn’t exist and now we’re going to do a bill to solve that problem that doesn’t exist. When you read through that, we already do this.”
DeLacy encouraged continuing to advocate.
“I’d like to really see some balance,” he said, “and make sure they’re not passing something that a very small minority of Iowans might support but doesn’t really fit [everyone else].”
Gold Key Recognition for the month of March was awarded to Clinton Middle School Paraeducator Kellie Moore, a seventh grade media interventionist.
Employee changes included the hiring of Haidyn Albrecht as Clinton High School language arts teacher, Kady Zuidema as TLC BUILT at Eagle Heights Elementary School, Alexander Siron as CHS assistant speech director, Avery Hager as Jefferson Elementary paraeducator, Shauna Bullard as CHS piano accompanist, Allen Hahn as CHS Rugby Club adviser, Keven Kenneary as CHS Rugby Club adviser, and Elizabeth Sager as Eagle Heights Elementary sign language interpreter.
Clinton Middle School eighth grade math teacher, TLC BUILT, and assistant volleyball coach Emily Duncan has submitted a resignation letter effective June 7, and CHS assistant boys wrestling coach John Lueders has also resigned.
The next scheduled board meeting is 5:30 p.m. March 27 at the Clinton Administration Center.
