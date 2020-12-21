CLINTON — Registration for spring classes is underway at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. The spring semester begins Jan. 19.
EICC, which includes Clinton, Muscatine and Scott community colleges, begins new sessions at various times throughout the year. Many of the college’s students will begin their college careers with the spring session.
The college will be closed for break from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3. It will reopen Jan. 4 to help students register for the semester if they have not done so already.
EICC is again offering incentives to new full-time students, as well as current students who register this spring. New full-time students will be offered the choice of a free class or a laptop computer.
Part-time students, enrolled in six to 11 credit hours, will receive $200 off their fall tuition. Students need to register by Dec. 23 to qualify. Current students are eligible for tuition reductions.
For more information, visit eicc.edu or call the college at 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu
