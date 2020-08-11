BETTENDORF — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ Scott Community College has announced the college has been awarded federal funds totaling more than $1.6 million for a larger-than-usual, 5-year grant.
The grant funds the college’s TRIO Student Support Services program, with the award amount being $332,615 per year for the five-year period – an increase of more than $11,000 per year.
The TRIO program serves 190 students annually who meet the eligibility criteria of limited financial resources, first generation and/or students with disabilities, of which more than 66.4% of SCC students meet. SCC TRIO services enhance student success and increase persistence, good academic standing, graduation and transfer rates by providing an environment designed to support the success of all disadvantaged students.
“The TRIO program has been on the SCC campus since 1985 and we’re proud to say we will keep that going for another five years,” said Steve Cravens, director of TRIO Student Support Services.
“What we do as a program is uplift those who may not have the resources, the know-how, or the support by offering support, the know-how and providing the resources students need to be successful. This grant will allow us to continue to provide the high touch services critical in helping our TRIO students to grow and prosper while at SCC and beyond.”
The strength of the program is in its intensive, proactive academic and personal support systems, including:
– Tutoring.
- Assistance in course selection.
- Career pathways exploration activities.
- Federal student financial aid information, scholarships and assistance in completing applications.
- Financial literacy counseling.
- Assistance in 4-year institution admission.
- Mentoring programs and personal counseling.
- Cultural activities.
- Learning style, study strategy and strength inventories.
- Disability services.
- Personal development workshops and referral services.
- Summer Bridge program, Steps to Success course and first-year retention component.
For more information about SCC’s TRIO Support Services, visit eicc.edu/trio or call 1-888-336-3907.
