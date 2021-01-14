CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Board of Trustees approved a resolution Wednesday ordering a March 2 special election for the proposed Career and Technical Education project.
The resolution orders an election on the issuance of $40 million general obligation school bonds. The board also approved 28E agreements with 13 school districts, including the Clinton, Camanche and Central DeWitt school districts and also approved a resolution to retain a municipal adviser.
The timeline for the project is to launch an informational campaign Jan. 19 to support the referendum.
The proposed project would include Clinton Community College career academies in Clinton, DeWitt and Maquoketa. The Clinton and Maquoketa locations already provide education through CCC. The proposed facility in DeWitt would be a new facility, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Chancellor Donald Doucette said.
”This would be to provide a specific career and technical education facility adjacent to the main campus or part of the main campus at Clinton Community College, building a new facility in DeWitt and expanding programming at Maquoketa,” Doucette said.
The plan also includes proposed academies at Muscatine Community College and Scott Community College.
Since the board’s last meeting, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges received tremendous commitment from school districts in Clinton and Jackson counties, Doucette noted. The agreements guarantee a certain number of seats in the program for 10 years beginning in the fall of 2022, Doucette said. The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges also received strong support for career academies in the Muscatine, Louisa and Cedar counties' school districts.
“Together, they’ve guaranteed 344 seats, which exceed the minimum number that we had built a financial plan on for 300,” Doucette said.
Board Member Mike Gauss was impressed with the commitments given to the program, especially from the Clinton and Muscatine school districts, he said. He understands Scott County has its own programming but was disappointed with the participation from the Scott County areas, he added.
“But overall, really impressed with the total commitments that you guys were able to secure,” Gauss said. “So I think that reduces a ton of risk there so appreciate you guys doing that.”
Doucette noted the Scott County school districts have slightly different needs and deliver career and technical education in a different way. They have facilities and are an easy drive from each other, Doucette said.
“They actually share facilities and so we come to their facilities to provide career and technical education in some cases. And some cases, they come to ours,” Doucette said. “And we are expanding some of the facilities at the Blong Technology Center on the Belmont campus to accommodate their coming to our campuses. But the numbers are harder for them to be able to project because these are guaranteed seats. Those are students who leave the high school and go to an off campus location. That’s not what usually happens in Scott County. There is a different model.”
Doucette added Eastern Iowa Community Colleges would not have been able to move forward with the project without the commitment from area school districts.
