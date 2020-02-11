CLINTON — It’s that time of year when high school seniors traditionally begin finalizing plans for the next step in their lives after graduation. The good news is that students have a wide range of options available. Whether it’s a four- or two-year degree or short-term career training, they have much to choose from in deciding what best fits for them.
Whatever their choice, it’s important to plan ahead. That’s why Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is inviting students to visit its colleges on President’s Day, on Monday, Feb. 17.
The visits will be held at each of the EICC colleges – Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott, including the Blong Technology Center located just off Interstate 80, and the SCC Urban Campus in downtown Davenport.
The sessions begin at 9 a.m. at each campus. Participants will be given a tour of the college, learn about financial aid options, programs of study, housing, clubs and activities, and get the opportunity to have all of their questions answered.
The University of Iowa, Iowa State University, University of Northern Iowa, St. Ambrose University, Western Illinois University and many other four-year colleges work with EICC to make sure students can easily transfer once they complete their degree here.
EICC also offers more than 30 career education programs leading directly into the world of work. Many of these programs have been designated high-demand by the state of Iowa, which means students may even have the opportunity to get their tuition paid through Iowa’s new Last Dollar Scholarship Program. Instructors in these programs also have had direct experience in the field and continue to keep close ties with area employers.
The event is open to everyone; current high school students and their parents as well as individuals who have been out of school for a number of years and are considering starting college classes for the first time.
To register, go to eicc.edu/visit or, for more information, contact the college nearest you at:
- Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton, 563-244-7000.
- Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine, 563-288-6000.
- Scott Community College, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf, 563-441-4000.
- SCC Urban Campus, 101 W. Third St., Davenport, 563-336-3300.
- Blong Technology Center, 8500 Hillandale Road, Davenport, 563-441-4360.
Those interested also can call 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu.
