CLINTON — It’s not too late to register for classes at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
A new session begins March 23 with an eight-week term ending in mid-May.
The old model of waiting to begin classes only at the start of a semester is long over. Starting at that traditional time doesn’t work for everyone. Students have far more commitments they are dealing with and they are looking for more options when committing to college.
Classes in the upcoming session meet for the same number of class hours as the traditional 16-week schedule, they’re just held in a more compact period of time.
The eight-week schedule is ideal for people who were unable to begin classes in January. They also work great for those current students who need to pick up an extra class to fill out their schedule. Financial aid is available.
Students can also sign up for the college’s Degree Plan for Adults. The plan is specifically designed for students with busy work and family schedules. Each class combines traditional classroom instruction with online work so students attend class only once per week.
To register go to eicc.edu/March2020 and click on the college location or, for more information, contact the colleges at:
● Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton; (563) 244-7000.
● Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine; (563) 288-6000.
● Scott Community College, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf; (563) 441-4000.
● Scott Community College Urban Campus, 101 W. Third St., Davenport; (563) 336-3300.
Call 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu for more information.
