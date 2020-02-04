The Clinton Public Library will be closed Monday, Feb. 17, for President’s Day. Regular hours will resume Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the main branch on Eighth Avenue South and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lyons Branch on Main Avenue.
February is National Library Lover’s Month. Please continue to enjoy and use the Clinton Public Library and the Lyons Branch Library. Use #NationalLibraryLoversDay and share on social media.
When the Lyons Branch Library is open during the month of February we will have coloring activities available. Do you want to start your family history? Please stop in and we will help you get started!
BLACK HISTORY MONTH MOVIES
Black History Month, or African American History Month, is an annual celebration that recognizes and honors the achievements of African-Americans in shaping U.S. history. This month at the Lyons Branch Library we will be showing these interesting and important films: “The Pursuit of Happyness” on Feb. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. and “Loving” on Feb. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m.
OPERATION BEDROLL
On Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to noon, please join us at the Lyons Branch Library for Operation Bedroll. We will learn how to make sleeping mats from plastic grocery bags. If you are interested in donating clean plastic grocery bags, cutting them, or wanting to learn how to crochet them, please join us. This project is in collaboration with RSVP to help make plastic mats for the homeless. Please register at 242-5355.
LYONS COFFEE KLATCH
This will be Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 10 to 11 a.m . at the Lyons Branch Library, 105 Main Ave. Please join us to learn historical information, what records are available at the Catholic Historical Center, and chat about our own research. Coffee will be provided. Please register at 242-5355.
CENSUS INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM
At 5 p.m. Feb. 12, join us at the main library for an informational session on the 2020 Census with United States Census Bureau employees Teresa Fletcher and Lisa Corsiglia. Topics covered include the importance of a complete count, how Census data is used, and available job opportunities.
KIDS MORNING MOVIE
For kids and families! Come join us in the Children’s Department on the second floor on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10:30 a.m. for a fun family movie, “Abominable.” Light snacks will be provided.
ISBA LIVE STREAM
From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Clinton Public Library, the Iowa State Bar Association is hosting a free public information session focused on elder abuse. Topics will include types and signs of elder abuse, preventing and stopping elder abuse, and resources for additional help.
BEGINNING CROCHET
Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Lyons Branch Library, join us for Beginning Crochet. Sandy Logan will teach us the skills we need for a beginner craft project. Some supplies will be available, but feel free to bring your own. Call 242-5355 to register as seating and supplies are limited.
STORYTIME
Morning storytimes are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Come join the fun with songs, books and puppet shows.
WILD WEDNESDAYS
Kids in grades K-5 are welcome to come to the second floor to play video games, computer games, Minecraft, tabletop games, puzzles, and crafts. Fun activities that change from week to week are STEAM-oriented and perfect for elementary kids.
MAKERSPACE
On Thursdays from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., older teens and adults can join Selena in the lower level Makerspace for paper cutting crafts, or cutting out a heat transfer vinyl design on our Cricut and using our heat press to make T-shirts, hats and other fun apparel. The other machines in our Makerspace include a laminator, sewing machine, embroidery machine, comb binding, coil binding, Sizzix die cuts, and button presses. If you have a craft project in mind but you’re not sure how to start, come in and see what we have in our Makerspace and Selena can offer some hints and tips to get you on your way.
NEW 3D PRINTING CHALLENGE
Prints are free so go hog wild. Design and print your own piggy bank. Be sure to make a plug somewhere to empty the bank when it’s full and watch it come to life as we print your money saver in front of your eyes. Prints are made on a first-come, first-served basis. Come join us on Thursdays from 4 to 7:30 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
MAKELAB
Come in Saturdays to learn about robotics, making games, 3D modeling and much more. Meet like-minded individuals who share your hobby and love to create! Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you’ll find a cohesive environment to have fun at the public library.
Come experience VR at the library on Thursdays and Saturdays! Like adventure? We have VR tours. Come see the culture and artwork of ancient Rome. Scale the mountains of Machu Picchu. VR time is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOKSTORE
The Friends of the Library Underground Bookstore is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located on the lower level of our library.
If you have questions about library programming, call 242-8441. Contact the Lyons Local History and Genealogy branch library by calling 242-5355 from Tuesday through Saturday.
