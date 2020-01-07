CLINTON – The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Monday to allow French Reneker to provide bid letting services in regard to an Elvira wastewater systems project.
The Supervisors unanimously approved a motion to authorize French Reneker to proceed with services relating to engineering and technician needs during the bid letting. The board directed Clinton County Environmental Services Director Shane McClintock to continue negotiating with French Reneker on engineering services during construction. French Reneker requested a decision from the board on both bid letting services and engineering services during construction prior to completing design services.
The engineering services agreement between the county and French Reneker states under bid letting services, French Reneker will prepare contract documents; furnish drawings, specifications and contract documents upon request from potential bidders for their use in preparing and submitting bids, attending the bid opening and assisting the Clinton County Board of Supervisors in securing bids from bidders, analyzing such bids and in processing agreements.
Engineering services during construction under the contract, which the Board of Supervisors has not yet approved, proposes that French Reneker establish basic survey control for construction staking, stake easement limits and set construction stakes. Survey controls would be established on the Clinton County coordinate system.
The contract under engineering services during construction also proposed to perform observation during the construction to determine compliance with drawings and specifications, explain and interpret drawings and specifications and prepare record drawings based on information provided by the Board of Supervisors and French Reneker’s observations. They will furnish paper and PDF record drawings to the Board of Supervisors.
McClintock believes the county needs a copy of the rate structure French Reneker will use so the county will know how much it will cost for French Reneker to come in and supervise the construction of the systems and ensure they work. McClintock said the other option is for McClintock to be on site observing the whole time. He believes French Reneker would know best if things are going how they are supposed to go. McClintock said he knows the basics on everything but is not as much of an expert as French Reneker.
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf suggested the county could use a hybrid approach, where French Reneker could consult on a periodic basis.
Clinton County Engineer Todd Kinney believes the contract under the engineering services during construction section is set up as an hourly rate, stating French Reneker will bill the county for the hours on site.
“If you have them under contract then it might be like a sliding scale,” Kinney said. “So maybe the first couple installations they’re there quite a bit watching. And then as Shane gets more comfortable with the contractor and knowing what to look for, then you just taper off on the hours. Because you could control how often they show up or if you want them there a lot early and then taper off after you get comfortable with the process.”
The Board of Supervisors last April approved a motion to contract with French Reneker for engineering services for the Elvira wastewater project. McClintock, after receiving bids, was concerned about the proposed cost of the project.
McClintock was told by a representative of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources that if the system is connected to a field power line it is a water of the state. A water of the state classification requires a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System general four permit. The proposal would remove approximately $100,000 of needed work, resulting in savings, McClintock said in August.
Under the proposal, residents would be in charge of maintaining the system afterwards in the same way anyone in the county who has a septic system would be responsible for it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.