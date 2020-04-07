CLINTON — Clinton County is continuing to move the Elvira wastewater project forward.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors in February authorized Chairman Dan Srp to sign an amendment to the engineering services agreement with French Reneker, Inc., for the Elvira wastewater project.
Environmental Services Director Shane McClintock on Monday said he and Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf are planning to draft paperwork for permission for the county and the bid-winning contractor to enter homes and install systems. McClintock said the paperwork would also include options for residents to pay for the work. They will have the option to pay in a lump sum or through multiple payments.
Wolf said he envisions putting together an agreement with the homeowners. He said all but one homeowner in Elvira is on board with the project.
“It would be easier, I think, for all of us to have a voluntary agreement with each one of the homeowners and the church to allow not only the use of their property for the construction of the project on their property and entering their homes and so forth because we’ve got to do some connections to electrical and that,” Wolf said. “But it would also then be a voluntary agreement for payment as well. And give the homeowners options for the different payments and how they wish to make those payments.”
McClintock said the timelines for going out for bids has yet to be determined, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. McClintock said French Reneker is working on how to do public meetings and bidding.
“I think that it’s difficult for them as well, especially with not a lot of people in the office,” McClintock said. “So I know that they’re trying to figure out ways to do all this as well as we are. So hopefully we can get the process going but I do know it is difficult for them just like it’s difficult for the rest of us.”
Srp said the county is currently billing property owners in other jurisdictions and other areas for other projects, although they are not wastewater projects.
“It should be a matter of just duplicating that system,” Srp said. And I’m sure the treasurer and his staff can get that figured out. But they can provide us recommendation when the time comes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.