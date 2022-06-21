Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.