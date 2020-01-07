MORRISON, Ill. — Economic activity in the Whiteside Carroll Enterprise Zone picked up in 2019, with 19 projects and an investment of $38.6 million.
That amount is up from 2018’s 13 projects with an investment of $10.5 million, according to the Whiteside County Economic Development Office.
The 2019 projects are on track to create over 450 jobs in the Whiteside Carroll Enterprise Zone. The Enterprise Zone has about $453.3 million invested in 488 projects, creating and retaining 8,526 jobs between 2000 and 2019, according to its figures.
The 2019 projects included a variety of size and type, including HALO Branded Solution’s $25 million expansion and a small retail expansion of $41,000.
“The Enterprise Zone is available to help all types of businesses – small to large, new or existing, home grown or a relocation, industrial or retail or commercial, and its proven itself to be a very effective incentive,” said Gary Camarano, WCEZ administrator.
“The Enterprise Zone and other local incentives have greatly contributed to the revitalization of the Rock Falls Riverfront,” Rock Falls Mayor Bill Wescott said. “Our RB&W District has seen a hotel completed in 2016, a banquet hall/event center set to open in February of this year, and another hotel set to break ground this spring. Add the Best Cob relocation in the 30 West Industrial Park to the mix, and it’s easy to see what the Enterprise Zone has contributed to helping us grow our local economy.”
Terry McGuire, of HALO Branded Solutions, said Sterling is where his company wants to be.
“The Northwest Illinois region is our home,” McGuire said. “Our business was started 60 years ago in Tampico by two entrepreneurs, and has now expanded to over 500,000 square feet here with soon to be 1,000 employees in Illinois. The local business friendly environment, and incentives like the Enterprise Zone, have contributed to this growth.”
The Enterprise Zone provides businesses building new facilities, or renovating existing facilities, with local tax abatements and sales tax exemptions on building materials, which lowers the cost of building profitable job creating and retaining businesses.
Camarano said businesses that want to build or expand should call the Enterprise Zone Office prior to starting a project to see if their property is in the zone, and to get an estimate of the potential savings they could achieve.
“Those savings can often be the deciding factor in moving ahead with a project, or perhaps allowing for additional expansion of the project,” he said. “As part of our proactive EZ outreach, our office will be holding two informational meetings in Whiteside and Carroll Counties on Feb. 19, 2020 with place and time to be announced. We hope to engage and educate businesses as to the benefits of the Enterprise Zone incentives, the ease of the application process, and answer any questions. This is an effective tool to help businesses grow here in Northwest Illinois.”
For information regarding the Whiteside Carroll Enterprise Zone, contact Camarano at econdev@whiteside.org, (815) 772-5182, or visit https://www.nwillinoisadvantage.com/doing-business-in-nw-illinois/whiteside-carroll-enterprise-zone.html.
