CLINTON – Clinton County Emergency Communications manager Eric Dau says it was one of the best choices he feels he ever made when he underwent gastric bypass surgery in Dec. of last year.
“I have zero regrets,” he says, “and anybody that has thought about it, I encourage them to do it to lead a healthy lifestyle and be there for their loved ones.”
Prior to the surgery, Dau says he was borderline diabetic, had sleep apnea and high blood pressure, and took medications for each of the conditions.
“It was getting to the point where it was becoming nearly physically impossible for me to continue being a firefighter,” Dau says, who has been a member of the Camanche Fire Department now for 23 years. “I knew I probably wouldn’t have very many more years left of being a firefighter if I didn’t do something to change my life around,” he says.
Dau’s greatest motivator to undergo the surgery, though, was his daughter he calls “Bella.”
Dau and his wife Lisa adopted Bella at birth three years ago. Dau, now 45 years old, says becoming a father later in life made him want to make lifestyle changes that would ensure he’d be around for his daughter and his wife.
“She was actually born with a condition called Erb’s Palsy. When she was born, she was stuck coming out and they had to pull which caused some nerve damage in her right arm,” Dau says. “She’s going to have some limitations. I want to be able to set the example that, hey, just because you have limitations doesn’t mean that there aren’t ways to overcome them.”
The process leading up to the surgery lasted about six months and included meetings with a nutritionist and psychiatrist to prepare him for the upcoming significant change in his life.
The surgery was performed at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport on Dec. 19, 2022. Done laparoscopically, he received a total of five incisions during the hour to hour-and-a-half procedure followed by a single overnight stay.
“When they do the surgery, they essentially disconnect your esophagus from your stomach,” Dau explains, “and they create a pouch that holds four to six ounces of food at a time.”
The pouch, he says, is then rerouted to the small intestine.
For about a month and a half following surgery, Dau was restricted to a liquid diet, gradually progressing back to eating solid foods.
With the size of the pouch being so small, Dau says he now cannot have anything to drink during the half hour before or after eating as the liquid occupies the space for nutrients.
He also cannot ingest anything with more than five grams of added sugar without the risk of experiencing what’s called “dumping syndrome,” a group of symptoms that can occur after meals for people who have undergone gastric surgery involving weakness, abdominal discomfort, and sometimes abnormally rapid bowel evacuations.
Dau says he always loved pizza. Anymore, he only eats the toppings.
“Now it’s crazy to think that that fills me,” he says.
Within three months following surgery, Dau no longer needed to take any of the medications he was previously prescribed.
“At this point, I’ve lost 122 pounds,” he says. “I’d like to lose another 30 pounds or so and just continue to maintain that healthy lifestyle and continue to be active.”
The majority of his job as the County Communications manager is done from within the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, though he’s occasionally required to go out into the field.
“As a matter of fact, the missing gentleman from Grand Mound, I was out in the field for that,” he says, “and, you know, previously I would have been a hundred percent miserable after a day like that to where [I’m] on my feet for… I think I was out there, like, 10 hours. You know, my back would have been, like, just screaming, and my legs would have been screaming, and now, it was nothing to do that.”
Dau also participated in the Clinton Half Marathon held Sept. 10, opting for the 10k.
“I got to the 5k point. I felt pretty good,” Dau says, “and then as I’m doing the part of the course that’s by the administration building with those rolling hills that are right there on 19th Avenue North, I’m like, what was I thinking to do this.”
By the end of the race, he recalls feeling a huge sense of accomplishment.
“It’s a big rush to be able to complete that,” he says.
