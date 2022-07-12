CLINTON – The Clinton City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved proceeding with an agreement that will bring improvements to the Ericksen Community Center.
The action directs Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion to sign a contract with the East Central Intergovernmental Association for the CDBG-CV Ericksen Community Center Facility Improvements Project. The city was awarded $226,600 on June 27 that will allow for the purchase and installation of a new roof and the purchase and installation of a new HVAC system for the gymnasiums.
The ECIA will provide certain technical and professional services for grant administration of the CDBG-CV Ericksen Community Center Facility Improvements Project.
The grant is one of several Community Development Block Grants – Coronavirus grants the city has received in 2022.
CDBG-CV – Commercial Façade Improvements
A total of $400,000 was awarded April 27 to provide façade improvements to five commercial buildings in the city. They include 236 Fifth Ave. South, 232 Fifth Ave. South, 319 Fifth Ave. South, 238 Main Ave. and 127 Sixth Ave. South. The city of Clinton is providing a $200,000 match, along with the business owners providing a total overall match of $200,000. The end result will be an $800,000 investment in façade improvements.
CDBG-CV – Microenterprise Assistance
The city was awarded $170,000 on May 3 to provide microenterprise assistance to four small businesses: Gateway Travel, 343 Fourth Ave. South; Mijitas, 201 Fifth Ave. South; DeJa Vu Furniture, 101 Fifth Ave. South; and Free Spirit & Yoga Fitness, 127 Sixth Ave. South.
CDBG-CV – Public Facilities – YWCA
The city sponsored the application for the Clinton YWCA Community Facilities Improvement Project, resulting in the YWCA being awarded $500,000 on April 15.
The proposed project consists of improvements to the YWCA building, including upgrading dehumidification to the locker rooms to decrease mold and bacteria for infection prevention, new plastic lockers with drainage systems to improve mold and bacteria growth and ease of cleaning/sanitizing, new flooring that will be easier to clean/sanitize, a kitchen remodel, touchless installation of faucets, remodeling for socially distanced entrances to prevent the spread of COVID and other transmittable disease, and installation of cubbies in the childcare.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.