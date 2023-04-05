CLINTON — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst paid a visit to Clinton on Wednesday as she presented Big River Packaging with a copy of a Congressional acknowledgment, recognizing the firm as one of her picks for Small Business of the Week.
Ernst, a Republican representing Iowa, honored the company during the week of March 13.
“You have a very unique culture here and one of mutual respect and it takes a lot to deliver on the quality of product that you do,” Ernst said, addressing all of the business’ present employees. “It has also given me the opportunity then to show people how much not only I appreciate them, but that the United States Senate appreciates them as well.”
The private event began with a tour of the facility and its operations at 1905 Lincoln Way. Big River Packaging founders Bob Simpson and John Huling, along with Bob Simpson’s son, Kip, and Plant Manager Todd Robertson, answered Ernst’s questions and gave her more of an in-depth look into the quality of their products and what sets the business apart from others.
Big River Packaging was founded in 2005 by Bob Simpson and Huling. Over the years, the customer-focused business came to specialize in boxes for bakery items and has grown to utilize 60 employees and serve 300,000 customers internationally.
Ernst is a ranking member of the Senate Committee on Small Business, which will recognize, as the copy of the acknowledgement reads, “an outstanding Iowa small business that exemplifies that American entrepreneurial spirit.”
Throughout this session of Congress, Ernst will recognize one small business in each of Iowa’s 99 counties. Big River Packaging is the eighth recipient.
The document goes on to note Big River Packaging’s commitment to the value of hard work and ends just above Ernst’s signature with “I look forward to seeing your continued growth and success in Iowa.”
