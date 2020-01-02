MORRISON, Ill. — Connie Koehn will present “Beauty in Europe’s Churches, Monasteries and Convents” at Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.
The program will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and will focus on the various elements that add beauty to these buildings, looking at those elements from the top down and the inside out. Examples will span many centuries of buildings, from the catacombs in Salzburg, Austria, to several 20th century structures. The focus will be on the visual, not a lot of facts and figures, and will include examples from above the Arctic Circle to Greece and from Spain to Russia.
Connie and her husband, Ron, first met when they both studied abroad for a semester in Austria in 1971. Their shared passion for travel has resulted in more than 20 trips to Europe as well as trips elsewhere in the world. Following Connie’s retirement from Deere & Company, she began presenting travelogues in the local area. At one of those, an attendee stepped up afterwards and asked whether she had ever considered working up a program to focus on churches; this presentation is the result of that suggestion.
This free program is part of the winter/spring lifelong learning series sponsored by Odell Public Library and the Odell Public Library Friends. For more information, contact Odell Public Library, (815) 772-7323. To ensure adequate seating for the event, reservations are requested but not required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.