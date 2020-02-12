Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.