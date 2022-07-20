To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52733. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JULY 20
• Storytime, 10:30 a.m., second floor of the Clinton Public Library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and crafts.
• Afternoon Adventures, 2:30 p.m. in the Makerspace at Clinton Public Library. Every Wednesday, kindergarten through sixth-graders are invited to the Makerspace from 2:30-4 p.m. for fun STEAM activities.
• McAndrews Wildlife Area Wagon Ride Tours, 7 p.m. Join Clinton County Conservation’s Natural Resource Team and take a fun one-hour tour through the two adjacent wildlife areas onboard a tractor-pulled wagon. Space is limited so call (563) 847-7202 to reserve a seat. Meet at the main parking lot at 1157 105th St., Baldwin, about 2 miles south of Eden Valley.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Lyons Branch Library. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed, and has fun conversations about books and authors. Members each read their own book and discuss it with the group.
JULY 21
• Building Better Birders Cruise, 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., Rock Creek Park, Camanche. Call 259-1876 to reserve seats for one cruise or both.
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Mizzipi Mud, 6 p.m.
JULY 23
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park
• Cookbook Club, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people then please join us at the Lyons Branch Library to share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. We will be creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. Please bring a “Highly Requested recipe” for our fourth meeting. This meeting will be at the Lyons Branch Library.
• The Victory Center will celebrate its 35th anniversary with a banquet at 5 p.m. followed by a service at 6:30 p.m. at 511 Third Ave. North, Albany, Illinois. The keynote speaker is Josue Santiago from Cuba. For more information, call 242-9016 or go to www.victorycenter.com.
• Melissa the Medium will be featured at Ohnward Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. All tickets are $25 and attendees must be at least 16 to attend. Tickets can be purchased at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, (563) 652-9815, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday; Osterhaus Pharmacy; Maquoketa State Bank; Hartig Drug in Preston; and the Bellevue Pharmacy in Bellevue. Tickets also are available at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
JULY 24
• The Lutheran churches of Andover, Preston and Sabula will hold their traditional summer bluegrass gospel service as a joint non-denominational church service. The bluegrass gospel service will feature a professional bluegrass band, Bluegrass Express from Illinois. The concert will begin at 11 a.m. at Two-Good Park in Preston. Everyone is invited. Please bring a lawn chair. There is no cost, but a free-will offering will be collected.
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, welcomes Higher Power to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or sit in your car. A free-will offering will be taken. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors.
JULY 25
• River City Municipal Band performance, 7 p.m., Clinton Community College Auditorium.
JULY 26
• A Matter of Balance presented by Milestones. Tuesday, July 26, 2022 3:30-5:30 p.m. A Matter of Balance is specifically designed to diminish the risk of falling, stop the fear of falling cycle, and improve activity levels among independent older adults. There will be eight, two-hour classes, group discussions, mutual problem-solving and exercises to improve balance, coordination, and strength. This class is for adults 60-plus who live in Iowa. It will be held Tuesdays from 3:30- 5:30 p.m., at the Clinton Public Library, lower level meeting room. Registration is required; call Sonita at (563) 723-5969 or pre-register at www.milestonesaaa.org/evidence-based-programming.
JULY 27
• Storytime, 10:30 a.m., second floor of the Clinton Public Library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and crafts.
• Elementary school-age programming: Mississippi River Life, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park
• Market Music 2022 at Lyons Four Square Park. Lojo Russo will perform from 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music. Holly’s Dogs will have food available to purchase.
JULY 28
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Staff Infection, 6 p.m.
JULY 29
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer questions. We’re not tech professionals but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
JULY 30
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
JULY 31
• Victory Center Day at Clinton’s NelsonCorp Field, 2 p.m.
AUG. 5
• It was 50 years ago that the Jackson County Retired School Personnel had its first meeting. Members will celebrate at St. Mark’s Fellowship Hall in Maquoketa. Social begins at 11:30 and lunch will be served at noon. Make reservations by calling Nancy Wagner at (563) 652-5931. All retired school personnel including teachers, nurses, administrators, janitors, bus drivers, cooks, secretaries, and associates are eligible to join the group. New members are always welcome.
• Finally Friday concert, performance by The Beaux, 6 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Bring a lawn chair. No coolers allowed.
AUG. 6
• One Night of Queen, performed by Gary Mullen & The Works, will take the stage in the Wild Rose Casino’s Oakwood Ballroom. Tickets will start at $25, tax and convenience fees not included. Tickets are now on sale through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975 or online at www.wildroseresorts.com.
• Youth For a Safe Nonviolent Community’s Back 2 School Bash, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Clinton Park. There will be face painting, free food, free school supplies and entertainment. For more information, contact Rachel Jetter at 563-503-1323. Organizers are accepting donations of money and school supplies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.