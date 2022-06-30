JULY 1
• Finally Friday concert, performance by Todd Striley and 42 Romeo, 6 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Bring a lawn chair. No coolers allowed.
JULY 2
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
JULY 3
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, will have its annual local talent night at 6 p.m. You may bring a lawn chair and sit outside or you may remain in your car. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors. A free-will offering will be taken.
JULY 4
• Clinton's Fourth of July Festival in Riverview Park.
• Considine's Fine Arts Holiday Gallery, 201 10th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, 2-4 p.m. No charge to attend.
JULY 6
• Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Public Library. Storytime is on the second floor of the library (unless otherwise stated) in the storytime room on the western side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and crafts.
• Afternoon Adventures , 2:30-4 p.m. in the Makerspace at the Clinton Public Library. Kindergarten through sixth graders are invited to the Makerspace for fun STEAM activities.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• YWCA 50+ Club, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s State Fair and Candlelight”, will include a viewing of the play “State Fair” at the Clinton Area Showboat Theater followed by dinner at the Candlelight Inn. The cost to attend the event is $23 for YWCA members and $25 for community members. Participants will meet at the Showboat Theater at 2:45 p.m. for the musical, which begins at 3 p.m. Afterwards, at 5:30 p.m., participants will go to dinner at the Candlelight Inn at their expense. To register for this event, sign up at the YWCA front desk or contact Senior Services Coordinator Jeanne Mckenzie at 242-2110, Ext. 301.
JULY 7
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Blue 60, 6 p.m.
JULY 8
•LBPA seventh annual burger cookoff, 6 p.m., located at Rastrelli’s brick alley in the Lyons district. Free entry (donations accepted). Burger samples are $1 each. Come sample burgers from each vendor and then vote for your favorite. Sampling will be from 6-8 p.m., with the event closing at 9 p.m. Raffle tickets available for kid and adult basket options. Burger baskets will also be available to purchase per vendor.
• Summer Splash with the Clinton Fire Department. Join us for some splashing summer fun, don’t forgot your swim suit and sunblock. Begins at 1:30 p.m. at Central Fire Station by Clinton Park. Hosted by the Clinton Public Library.
JULY 9
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Low Moor Days car show. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon; Judging from noon to 1:30 p.m., Awards and raffle at 3 p.m.
• #52Stories, 1:30-3 p.m. at Lyons Branch Library. The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year. You can do this in a handwritten journal, blog, voice or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project.
JULY 10
• Tom Hempel, a professional artist, is exhibiting his watercolors at the River Arts Center gallery through July 30. A reception will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Center. The reception is open to the public and free to attend. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton.
• River City Municipal Band, 7 p.m., Ice Cream at the Arb. Bickelhaupt Arboretum of Clinton Community College.
JULY 11
• The River City Municipal Band is a group of all-volunteer musicians who gather together to bring musical enjoyment to the people and events of the Clinton area. Participation is open to all ages, middle school through seasoned adult. No auditions are required, just an instrument and a love of making music. Rehearsals are on Mondays at Clinton Middle School, from 6 to 8 p.m. and all are welcome. For more information on joining the River City Municipal Band or attending concerts, message them on Facebook, or contact band vice president Gregg Obren at (563) 503-8345.
JULY 12
• Crafternoon at Lyons Branch Library. Beginning Crochet, 1:00-2:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
JULY 13
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection invites all women to brunch followed by an inspirational, non-denominational program, 9:30 a.m., Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St. The cost to attend is $10. There are no dues or membership required to attend the monthly meetings. Music will be provided by Randy Venema. Speaker Connie Beard will present “How to Handle the Unexpected.” Reservations are due Friday, July 8. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at 563-357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or 563-357-8859.
• Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Public Library. Storytime is on the second floor of the library (unless otherwise stated) in the storytime room on the western side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and crafts.
• Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the Lyons Branch Library from 2-4 p.m. for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer questions.
• Afternoon Adventures , 2:30-4 p.m. in the Makerspace at the Clinton Public Library. Kindergarten through sixth graders are invited to the Makerspace for fun STEAM activities.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Market Music 2022 at Lyons Four Square Park, Fishermen’s Holler, 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music. Holly’s Dogs will have food available to purchase.
• Elementary school-age programming: Lunar Lander Engineering & Creators With A Real Meteorite, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
JULY 14
• Lyons Business & Professional Association Night at NelsonCorp Field.
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Gray Wolf Band, 6 p.m.
