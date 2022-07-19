To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JULY 19
• Clinton History Program: The first Catholic Church in Clinton, 1-2 p.m. Please join us as Tom Koester presents a one-hour program about the first Catholic church in Clinton. There will be a small display of items and Q & A time. This program will be at the Lyons Branch Library. Registration is encouraged by calling 242-5355.
• The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. The speaker for this month will be Nancy Hook talking on tips for preparing your quilt for a long-arm quilter. She has had a long-arm machine since 2010 and started this skill when she was still working full time. She has been retired for three years and has been able to devote more time to her craft. The meeting is open to anyone interested in fiber arts.
• Mussel Beach Cruise, 6 p.m. at Rock Creek Park in Camanche. The Blue Heron Pontoon Boat will take participants out to learn about and wade/dunk for the 15 species of freshwater mussels that live on Mussel Beach. Call 259-1876 for your reservation.
JULY 20
• Storytime Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Storytime is on the second floor of the library (unless otherwise stated) in the storytime room on the western side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and crafts.
• Afternoon Adventures, 2:30 p.m. in the Makerspace at Clinton Public Library. Every Wednesday, kindergarten through sixth-graders are invited to the Makerspace from 2:30-4 p.m. for fun STEAM activities.
• McAndrews Wildlife Area Wagon Ride Tours, 7 p.m. Join Clinton County Conservation’s Natural Resource Team and take a fun one-hour tour through the two adjacent wildlife areas onboard a tractor-pulled wagon. Space is limited so call (563) 847-7202 to reserve a seat. Meet at the main parking lot at 1157 105th St., Baldwin, about 2 miles south of Eden Valley.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Lyons Branch Library. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed has fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group.
JULY 21
• Building Better Birders Cruise, 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., Rock Creek Park, Camanche. Call 259-1876 to reserve seats for one cruise or both.
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Mizzipi Mud, 6 p.m.
JULY 23
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park
• Cookbook Club, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people then please join us at the Lyons Branch Library to share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. We will be creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. Please bring a “Highly Requested recipe” for our fourth meeting. This meeting will be at the Lyons Branch Library.
• Melissa the Medium will be featured at Ohnward Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. All tickets are $25 and attendees must be at least 16 to attend. Tickets can be purchased at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, (563) 652-9815, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday; Osterhaus Pharmacy; Maquoketa State Bank; Hartig Drug in Preston; and the Bellevue Pharmacy in Bellevue. Tickets also are available at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
JULY 24
• The Lutheran churches of Andover, Preston and Sabula will hold their traditional summer bluegrass gospel service as a joint non-denominational church service. The bluegrass gospel service will feature a professional bluegrass band, Bluegrass Express from Illinois. The concert will begin at 11 a.m. at Two-Good Park in Preston. Everyone is invited. Please bring a lawn chair. There is no cost, but a free-will offering will be collected.
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, welcomes Higher Power to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or sit in your car. A free-will offering will be taken. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors.
JULY 25
• River City Municipal Band performance, 7 p.m., Clinton Community College Auditorium.
JULY 26
• A Matter of Balance presented by Milestones. Tuesday, July 26, 2022 3:30-5:30 p.m. A Matter of Balance is specifically designed to diminish the risk of falling, stop the fear of falling cycle, and improve activity levels among independent older adults. There will be eight, two-hour classes, group discussions, mutual problem-solving and exercises to improve balance, coordination, and strength. This class is for adults 60-plus who live in Iowa. It will be held Tuesdays from 3:30- 5:30 p.m., at the Clinton Public Library, lower level meeting room. Registration is required; call Sonita at (563) 723-5969 or pre-register at www.milestonesaaa.org/evidence-based-programming
JULY 27
• Elementary school-age programming: Mississippi River Life, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Storytime, 10:30 a.m., on the second floor of the Clinton Public Library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. Join the group for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and crafts.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Market Music 2022 at Lyons Four Square Park. This week featuring Lojo Russo from 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair and get ready for some great music. Holly’s Dogs will have food available to purchase.
JULY 28
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Staff Infection, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.