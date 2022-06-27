JUNE 28
• Friends of Rock Creek Meeting, 6 p.m., Rock Creek.
JUNE 29
• Market Music 2022 at Lyons Four Square Park. Travis Hosette will perform from 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music. T Daddy’s BBQ will be the food vendor at this event.
• Elementary school-age programming: Draw a Critter, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Slithery Snakes, 2 p.m., Camanche Library. Snakes may not be liked by all but they definitely have their role in our environment. Come check out some of our slithery friends and learn why they are so important.
JUNE 30
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Crooked Cactus, 6 p.m.
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek. Call 259-1876 to reserve a free spot.
• After Dark Backwater Cruise, 8:30 p.m., Rock Creek. Call 259-1876 to reserve a free spot.
JULY 1
• Finally Friday concert, performance by Todd Striley and 42 Romeo, 6 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Bring a lawn chair. No coolers allowed.
JULY 4
• Clinton's Fourth of July Festival in Riverview Park.
JULY 7
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Blue 60, 6 p.m.
JULY 8
• Lyons Business $ Professional Association burger cook off.
JULY 9
• Low Moor Days car show. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon; Judging from noon to 1:30 p.m., Awards and raffle at 3 p.m.
JULY 13
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection invites all women to brunch followed by an inspirational, non-denominational program, 9:30 a.m., Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St. The cost to attend is $10. Music will be provided by Randy Venema. Speaker Connie Beard will present “How to Handle the Unexpected.” Reservations are due July 8. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or 357-8859.
• Elementary school-age programming: Lunar Lander Engineering & Creators With A Real Meteorite, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
JULY 14
• Lyons Business & Professional Association Night at NelsonCorp Field.
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Gray Wolf Band, 6 p.m.
JULY 21
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Mizzipi Mud, 6 p.m.
JULY 27
• Elementary school-age programming: Mississippi River Life, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.