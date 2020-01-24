blue logo

IOWA CITY — More than 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester.

Local students on the list include:

Albany, Illinois

Max Lemke

Baldwin

Sarah Tabor

Camanche

Jacob Pulse

Kaitlynn Riley

Abbygale Willging

Clinton

Grace Andersen

Sameer Ansari

Halle Davis

Alexandra Eversoll

Evan Harden

Elle Hill

Storm Hoover

Dustin Hornberg

Ryann Hubbart

Jacqulyn Kokjohn

Katelyn Longo

Zachary Merkel

Ashley Morris

Afrime Mustafa

Sarah Osaro

Cole Pennock

Madison Rush

Paiton Schultheis

Kate Struble

Matthew Swamberger

Grace Tubbs

DeWitt

Colin Duffy

Felicity Ernst

Brianna Jorge

KayLee Kuehl

Carly O’Connor

Samuel O’Connor

Ryan Olson

Hailey Saunders

Sarah Watson

Fulton, Illinois

Zachary Dermody

Elizabeth Leonard

Lauren Spencer

Kirsten Stage

Grand Mound

Maddielyn Beuthien

Long Grove

Taylor Copp

Cooper Harrison

Delaney Kilburg

Kami Nagle

Lost Nation

Emily Hainstock

Lowden

Lydia Esbaum

Jaylin Pearson

Miles

Meghan McLaughlin

Oxford Junction

Emily Amato

Preston

Sara Kilburg

Cam Larson

Prophetstown, Illinois

Madison Purvis

Rock Falls, Illinois

Meagan Moore

Sabula

Olivia Brinkmeier

Sterling, Illinois

Gage Anderson

Peter DeLaFuente

Maura Scanlan

Sierrah Strader

Welton

Gretchen Lenth

