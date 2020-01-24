IOWA CITY — More than 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester.
Local students on the list include:
Albany, Illinois
Max Lemke
Baldwin
Sarah Tabor
Camanche
Jacob Pulse
Kaitlynn Riley
Abbygale Willging
Clinton
Grace Andersen
Sameer Ansari
Halle Davis
Alexandra Eversoll
Evan Harden
Elle Hill
Storm Hoover
Dustin Hornberg
Ryann Hubbart
Jacqulyn Kokjohn
Katelyn Longo
Zachary Merkel
Ashley Morris
Afrime Mustafa
Sarah Osaro
Cole Pennock
Madison Rush
Paiton Schultheis
Kate Struble
Matthew Swamberger
Grace Tubbs
DeWitt
Colin Duffy
Felicity Ernst
Brianna Jorge
KayLee Kuehl
Carly O’Connor
Samuel O’Connor
Ryan Olson
Hailey Saunders
Sarah Watson
Fulton, Illinois
Zachary Dermody
Elizabeth Leonard
Lauren Spencer
Kirsten Stage
Grand Mound
Maddielyn Beuthien
Long Grove
Taylor Copp
Cooper Harrison
Delaney Kilburg
Kami Nagle
Lost Nation
Emily Hainstock
Lowden
Lydia Esbaum
Jaylin Pearson
Miles
Meghan McLaughlin
Oxford Junction
Emily Amato
Preston
Sara Kilburg
Cam Larson
Prophetstown, Illinois
Madison Purvis
Rock Falls, Illinois
Meagan Moore
Sabula
Olivia Brinkmeier
Sterling, Illinois
Gage Anderson
Peter DeLaFuente
Maura Scanlan
Sierrah Strader
Welton
Gretchen Lenth
